Waynesboro Public Library hosts event with FBI agents to discuss human trafficking

Waynesboro Public Library will host a free program about human trafficking at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14. The program will include a presentation by two FBI agents and a screening of the film Nefarious: Merchant of Souls. This event is co-sponsored by the Richmond Justice Initiative and the Waynesboro/Augusta Women’s Club.

According to the FBI, human trafficking is believed to the third-largest criminal activity in the world, with over 27 million enslaved worldwide—including in the United States. Human trafficking includes forced labor, domestic servitude, and commercial sex trafficking of people of all ages. The FBI works with human trafficking cases under its Violent Crimes against Children and its Civil Rights programs.

Nefarious: Merchant of Souls is a hard-hitting documentary that provides an in-depth look at the human trafficking industry, showing where slaves are sold (often in developed, affluent countries) and where they work and are confined. With footage shot in over nineteen countries, the film exposes the nightmare of sex slavery through the eyes of both the enslaved and their traffickers.

Librarian Rebecca Lamb says, “The Waynesboro/Augusta Women’s Club suggested this program to bring awareness of this national and worldwide problem, but also to reduce the risk of enslavement from within our community.”

The Richmond Justice Initiative is a non-profit, Christian faith-based organization that works locally and nationally to eradicate human trafficking. They educate at-risk youth by about human trafficking through the nationally award-winning Prevention Project™ program.

The Waynesboro Public Library is located at 600 S. Wayne Avenue in Waynesboro. For additional information, call 540-942-6746 or visitwww.WaynesboroPublicLibrary.org.

