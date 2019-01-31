Waynesboro Public Library February events

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Featured Events

The Day the Music Died & Tommy Dee

Monday, February 4, 7:00 p.m.

February 3 is the 60th anniversary of the first tragedy of rock & roll—the airplane crash that killed Buddy Holly, the Big Bopper, and Richie Valens. Tommy Dee, a native of Vicker, Virginia was working as a disc jockey at KFXM in California when he read of the accident on his station’s Teletype. He dealt with the tragedy by writing “Three Stars,” the first musical tribute to the three singers. Music historian and author Al Leichter will play music and present a talk on the 1959 airplane crash and the often forgotten career of Tommy Dee.

Valen-Pup Party

Tuesday, February 12, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with crafts, sweet treats, and a chance to read to the friendly therapy pups of Positive Paws. All ages.

Valentine’s Tea & Jewelry Making Class

Wednesday, February 13, 6:00 – 8:30 p.m.

Come with a special friend or just treat yourself to tea and refreshments, along with instruction and supplies to make a necklace, bracelet or earrings to keep or to give as a gift on Valentine’s Day. Children grade 6 and above can attend with an adult. Advance registration required.

Blanket Blockbuster

Friday, February 15, 2:00 PM

City schools dismiss early today! Enjoy popcorn and a movie at the library. Bring a blanket and sit picnic-style. All ages.

History of the Negro Baseball Leagues

Saturday, February 16, 11: 00 a.m.

Gary Sarnoff, an Arlington author from the Society for American Baseball Research, will discuss the often overlooked 29 baseball leagues that gave African American athletes a place to thrive and entertain during the post-Civil War and Jim Crow eras. This lecture is in conjunction with the related special exhibit and will feature a special display of materials not included in the exhibit.

Meet James Craik: George Washington’s Doctor

Thursday, February 28, 7:00 p.m.

Tom Plott, interpreter at Mount Vernon, will portray Dr. James Craik, Physician General of the United States and George Washington’s close friend and personal physician. Dr. Craik will discuss how to become a doctor in the 18th century and the “newest” treatments for soldiers of the Revolutionary War. He will also share his doctor’s box of medical instruments and secrets of the president’s health. The lecture corresponds to the special exhibit Every Necessary Care and Attention: George Washington and Medicine.

Exhibits

Every Necessary Care and Attention: George Washington and Medicine

January 28-March 7

This traveling exhibit explores the story of George Washington’s own health and examines the ways in which he sought to safeguard the health and wellness of his family, staff, slaves, and troops. His story also illuminates the practice of medicine which was transitioning from a traditional healer craft to a profession during this time. This exhibition was developed and produced by the National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health with the Mount Vernon Estate and Gardens. (The last sentence is required on all publicity)

Negro Baseball Leagues

February 1-28

When baseball first organized in the 1860s, Jim Crow laws and segregationist sentiment effectively shut black ballplayers out of major and minor league competition. African Americans formed their own teams and barnstormed across the country from the 1880s through 1962. This special exhibit features memorabilia from the historic Negro National Leagues.

Technology Classes

Advance registration required. Registration open 30 days before each program by calling the library at 540-942-6746, or registering at the front desk.

Intro to Word

Friday, February 1, 11 a.m.

You’ll learn how to create a document, open and save documents, and navigate the ribbon and backstage view of Microsoft Word.

Intro to PowerPoint

Friday, February 15, 11 a.m.

Learn how to use Microsoft PowerPoint to add and delete slides, change slide layouts, format text, select themes and add graphics to a presentation. Advanced registration required.

Android Devices

Wednesday, February 20, 11 a.m.

Learn the basics of using a device that runs on Google’s Android operating system, including navigation, settings and downloading apps.

Reoccurring Programs

Movie Night at the Library

Friday, February 8, 6:30 p.m.

See new releases on the big screen. Free popcorn and drinks are provided. Due to copyright restrictions we cannot list the movie title, but you can find the listing on our website: WaynesboroPublicLibrary.org, or call 540-942-6746.

Book Club

Monthly- Second Thursdays at 4:00 p.m.

Read a novel, then meet with others to discuss. Ask at the circulation desk to check out a copy of the book-of-the-month.

Nonfiction Book Club

Monthly- Fourth Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m.

Our new nonfiction book club will read and discuss nonfiction books. Ask for your copy at the circulation desk or check out our e-library.

Great Decisions Discussion Group

2nd Mondays, 1:30 p.m.

Learn about the most critical global issues facing American today. Participants read 12-16 page articles in the Great Decisions Briefing Book (available in the library or purchase your own copy) which provides background information, expert analysis, and suggested discussion questions on topics such as global health, Russia’s policies, military engagement, or China & America. Then, meet with others to discuss. This program is part of America’s largest discussion program on world affairs, sponsored by the Foreign Policy Association. If you enjoy the Great Decisions on PBS, this is the group for you!

Weekly Programs

Monday

9:30 a.m., Swing and Sway.

This music and movement class is just the thing you need to get started in the morning. No stories, just song and dance. Ages 0-6.

10:00 am-12:00 p.m., Chat & Play.

Chat and Play provides interactive play for your little one and conversation for you. Open to children ages 0-6 and their caregivers.

4:00 p.m., WPL Knitters.

Bring your materials and socialize with other knitters.

Tuesday

6:30 p.m., Story Night & Happy Tales.

A story, a bedtime snack, and a chance to practice those reading skills with friendly, attentive therapy dogs from Positive Paws.

Wednesday

9:30 a.m., Mother Goose Time

Mother Goose Time is an interactive program featuring songs, fingerplays, books, movements, and nursery rhymes for children from birth through age three and their caregivers.

10:30 a.m., Story Time

Story Time features books, stories, songs, puppets, flannel board activities, and crafts for children ages three through five accompanied by an adult.

Thursday

9:30 a.m., Mother Goose Time

Mother Goose time is an interactive program featuring songs, finger-plays, books, movements, and nursery rhymes for children from birth through age three and their caregivers.

10:30 a.m., Story Time

Story Time features books, stories, songs, puppets, flannel board activities, and crafts for children ages three through five accompanied by an adult.

4:00 p.m., Masterminds

Full STEAM ahead! Science, technology, engineering, arts, and math are the waves of the future. (Ages 5-12) are invited to take part in fun experiments and interactive lessons. Activities will vary but fun is guaranteed.

4:00 p.m., Junior Masterminds

Junior Masterminds is perfect for preschoolers who want to go full STEAM ahead. It is focused mainly on building, with a scientific flair. If you are too young for Masterminds (ages 0-5) this program is for you.