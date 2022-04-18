Waynesboro Planning Commission to consider Stonewall Drive rezoning request

Waynesboro leaders will be reviewing a rezoning request near a neighborhood that residents say is already dealing with flooding and stormwater issues.

The request, for an 18-acre property on Stonewall Drive, will first come up for public discussion on Tuesday at the monthly meeting of the Waynesboro Planning Commission, which will be held at the Charles T. Yancey Municipal Building beginning at 7 p.m.

From the meeting agenda, Wells Enterprises Construction, agent of owner Valley Covenant Church of God, is requesting a rezoning of 0 Stonewall Drive from RS-12 (single-family residential, large lot) to RS-7 (single-family residential, small lot). Both are classified as low-density residential districts, but RS-7 permits a smaller minimum lot size of 7,000 square feet, while RS-12 requires 12,000 square feet per lot.

The applicant, according to a report prepared by the city planning staff, has not submitted a subdivision application, nor given a date for beginning construction.

If the property is ultimately rezoned, Wells Enterprises Construction could proceed with development plans as it sees fit so long as it would meet the standards in city code for by-right development.

The plot is located near Pratt’s Run, adjacent to the Silver Creek subdivision, and is surrounded by a number of unfinished older subdivisions. Several streets dead end at the property, including Summercrest Avenue, Carman Avenue, Robert E. Lee Avenue, and Stonewall Jackson Road.

The property is located behind homes on Belvue Road from Summercrest Avenue to Vedette Avenue, and behind homes on Sumter Road from Robert E. Lee Avenue to Davis Road and then from Davis Road to its dead end near Stonewall Jackson Road.

The property is in a low-lying area, and the applicant would be required to follow state guidelines for stormwater management, including handling all excess quantity and nutrient load generated by developing the site.

Because the applicant has not begun designing a subdivision for construction, there is no detailed information on the size of the stormwater infrastructure needed to comply with state regulations.

The concept plan shows areas reserved for stormwater management based on generic calculations for a subdivision of this size.

The applicant submitted a traffic analysis as part of the application package for a denser development than what the applicant is now asking for. The analysis was submitted to VDOT’s Local Assistance division for review and input. VDOT and staff determined that the traffic generated by this development would have minimal impact on the surrounding neighborhood.

The staff report recommends approval of the rezoning request, citing the ongoing need for affordable housing in the city, and the RS-7 zoning allowing the developer to build homes at lower per-lot prices.

Whatever action the Planning Commission takes on the rezoning request will eventually go to Waynesboro City Council, which will have the final say.

Story by Chris Graham

