Waynesboro Parks & Rec updates event schedule
Waynesboro Parks & Rec provided updates to its upcoming event schedule.
If you have specific questions regarding parks or cancellations call 540-942-6735 or email parksandrec@ci.waynesboro.va.us
Below are detailed updates:
- Parks & Greenways: Currently, all are open to the public, in groups of 10 or less. All park restrooms, with the exception of Ridgeview Park are closed. Playgrounds at Ridgeview Park, North Park and Rosenwald Community Center are currently open for use.
- Rosenwald Community Center: Open gym, public meetings, and all classes are canceled through May 10. The Teen Room is also closed at this time.
- Shelter Reservations: All reservations through May 10 are cancelled. Reservations scheduled beyond May 10 will remain in place for now, but that is subject to change. Refunds are available for any upcoming reservation scheduled for May 11 and beyond.
- Special Events: Any event or gathering hosted by the City or held on City property through May 10 is cancelled. This includes the Shenandoah Valley Plant Symposium, Egg Hunt, Petpawlooza, Rosenwald Block Party, Riverfest, and the South River Fly-Fishing Expo.
- Races: The April 25 – Park to Park ½ marathon is cancelled. Runners will receive an email detailing options for running a virtual race, deferral, or refund. The kids mud run on June 6 is still scheduled, but subject to change.
- Youth Sports: Organized youth sports’ use of city park facilities are currently suspended. Please contact your respective league representatives if you have additional questions.
