Warner, colleagues call for update on Social Security field office services

Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) has joined 16 senators in calling on the Social Security Administration to provide an update on its efforts to improve field office services for beneficiaries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“SSA has a responsibility and a duty to provide timely and quality service to the public, whether it is provided online, via telephone, or in-person,” the senators wrote. “COVID-19 has amplified and exacerbated gaps in service for all. We write to request an update on the Social Security Administration’s efforts to improve service delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic, and efforts to modernize its business processes going forward.”

In the letter, sent to Acting Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi, the senators called on the agency to outline the steps it is taking to ensure those who need in-person service are able to receive it, including details on the appointment system and drop boxes for original documents that need to be reviewed. Last week, SSA announced an agreement with labor unions representing the agency’s workforce about a reentry plan beginning as early as March 30th.

The letter also noted the substantial dip in applications for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and asked the agency how they are working to address this shortfall.

Sen. Warner has pushed the SSA to continue assisting beneficiaries in an effective manner since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an April 2021 Senate Finance Committee hearing, Sen. Warner highlighted the need for SSA to conduct outreach to vulnerable populations to ensure they are being served in the midst of the pandemic.

In addition to Sen. Warner, the letter was signed by Sens. Ron Wyden (D-OR), Bob Casey (D-PA) Michael Bennet (D-CO), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Tom Carper (D-DE), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV).

A copy of the letter is available here.