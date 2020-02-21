VMI Lacrosse: Keydets’ upset bid falls short at #18 Lehigh

Published Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, 10:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

VMI lacrosse was in striking distance of a major upset, before falling short at #18 Lehigh, 14-11, Thursday at Ulrich Sports Complex in Bethlehem, Pa.

The Keydets (0-2) jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the opening quarter to take the Mountain Hawks, who had played #1 Virginia tight in a 12-8 loss last week, by surprise.

Ryan Perouty struck first for the Keydets at 12:57 with an unassisted goal to put VMI up, 1-0. After a man-up goal by Lehigh, the Keydets got goals from John Daniel, Perouty and Aidan Riley over the last eight minutes of the period to take the 4-1 lead at the end of one.

The Keydets led 6-5 at the half, and after a Mountain Hawks rally, tied the score at 11-11 early in the fourth quarter, before Lehigh closed on a 3-0 run to take the win.

“I am incredibly proud of our guys tonight,” said VMI head coach Jon Birsner. “They battled toe-to-toe with a very well-coached, talented, #18 team in the country. An away game on a short week is tough to prepare for but Coach Herring and Coach O’Hara worked tirelessly to teach and implement our game plan and our guys responded well tonight.

“There’s a lot we still need to work on so we will take this extended week to prepare for another strong opponent in Mount St. Mary’s,” Birsner said. “But if we stick together and continue to work as hard as we have all year, I’m excited to watch this team continue to improve and battle each week.”

Perouty finished the game with four goals to pace the Keydets, while Daniel, Fant and Riley each scored two apiece.

VMI had a difficult time containing Lehigh attackman Andrew Pettit, who went off for eight goals to keep the score in Lehigh’s favor.

Tommy Schelling added three for the Mountain Hawks.

VMI keeper Bill Osteen notched nine saves in the loss.

VMI returns to action Saturday, Feb. 29, with a third straight road match as the Keydets travel to Emmitsburg, Md., to face Mount St. Mary’s.

Faceoff is scheduled for a 12 p.m. start.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”