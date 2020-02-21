VMI Lacrosse: Keydets’ upset bid falls short at #18 Lehigh
VMI lacrosse was in striking distance of a major upset, before falling short at #18 Lehigh, 14-11, Thursday at Ulrich Sports Complex in Bethlehem, Pa.
The Keydets (0-2) jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the opening quarter to take the Mountain Hawks, who had played #1 Virginia tight in a 12-8 loss last week, by surprise.
Ryan Perouty struck first for the Keydets at 12:57 with an unassisted goal to put VMI up, 1-0. After a man-up goal by Lehigh, the Keydets got goals from John Daniel, Perouty and Aidan Riley over the last eight minutes of the period to take the 4-1 lead at the end of one.
The Keydets led 6-5 at the half, and after a Mountain Hawks rally, tied the score at 11-11 early in the fourth quarter, before Lehigh closed on a 3-0 run to take the win.
“I am incredibly proud of our guys tonight,” said VMI head coach Jon Birsner. “They battled toe-to-toe with a very well-coached, talented, #18 team in the country. An away game on a short week is tough to prepare for but Coach Herring and Coach O’Hara worked tirelessly to teach and implement our game plan and our guys responded well tonight.
“There’s a lot we still need to work on so we will take this extended week to prepare for another strong opponent in Mount St. Mary’s,” Birsner said. “But if we stick together and continue to work as hard as we have all year, I’m excited to watch this team continue to improve and battle each week.”
Perouty finished the game with four goals to pace the Keydets, while Daniel, Fant and Riley each scored two apiece.
VMI had a difficult time containing Lehigh attackman Andrew Pettit, who went off for eight goals to keep the score in Lehigh’s favor.
Tommy Schelling added three for the Mountain Hawks.
VMI keeper Bill Osteen notched nine saves in the loss.
VMI returns to action Saturday, Feb. 29, with a third straight road match as the Keydets travel to Emmitsburg, Md., to face Mount St. Mary’s.
Faceoff is scheduled for a 12 p.m. start.
Story by Chris Graham
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.
AFP BusinessAs professional consultants, Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including website design, SEO, TV/radio, video work, branding and logos, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation. Augusta Free Press LLC was founded in 2002.
Web DesignAugusta Free Press has designed more than 800 websites for clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design, content development and SEO. Short on staff? We’ll work with you to update your AFP-designed website in a timely manner or train your staff to make changes.
Marketing/Social Media ManagementAugusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Graphic DesignAugusta Free Press will help you take your vision to the next level. From branding and logos to print materials, our team will work with you to develop products to showcase your business. From brochures and rack cards to full-color magazines or print/digital ads, we’ve got you covered.
Event Planning/FundraisingAugusta Free Press will help you plan the best event for your organization. From an open house or anniversary to a 5K or Pay Per View, we can handle it all. Looking for training for your sales staff? We can help energize your employees or board. Need ideas to raise more money? Let us help you plan a successful event. Want to hold a news conference or need help with a press release? We can do that too.
Click here for more.