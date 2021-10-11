Virginia Transportation Construction Alliance PAC endorses McAuliffe

The Virginia Transportation Construction Alliance PAC today endorsed Terry McAuliffe for governor of Virginia.

“Terry’s previous experience as Virginia governor demonstrates that he understands the significance of a best-in-class transportation network to help attract the best businesses in the country. He worked across the aisle to secure $10 billion in infrastructure funding, and by negotiating with Congress, Virginia was awarded one of the largest TIFIA loans in history. Terry knows what it takes to get things done, that’s why VTCA PAC is proud to endorse him for governor,” said Gordon Dixon, executive vice president of the Virginia Transportation Construction Alliance

“I am extremely proud to be endorsed by the Virginia Transportation Construction Alliance. As Virginia’s 72nd governor, I made addressing the Commonwealth’s transportation challenges one of my number one priorities, and we made tremendous progress working in a bipartisan way,” said McAuliffe. “As Virginia’s next governor, I will continue to invest in infrastructure and build the best-in-the-nation transportation and construction workforce to move Virginia forward and meet our transportation and transit needs.”