Virginia Tech flat in dispiriting 17-3 loss at Boston College

Virginia Tech lost starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister on a first-quarter run, and couldn’t get anything going on offense after, in a 17-3 loss at Boston College Friday night.

Not sure why the game plan had Burmeister on designed runs, with the loss of backup quarterback Connor Blumrick in the loss to Notre Dame last month.

That left little-used third-stringer Knox Kadum to run the offense, which didn’t work out so well.

The Hokies (4-5, 2-3 ACC) only completed one pass in the first half, and Kadum finished 7-of-16 for 73 yards on the night, as the offense also had to make a go of it without leading receiver Tre Turner, who was out with an unspecified upper-body injury.

The Tech offense mustered just 235 yards, and Boston College (5-4, 1-4 ACC) wasn’t all that much better.

QB Phil Jurkovech made his first start since breaking a bone in his throwing hand in Week 2, and was just 7-of-13 passing for 112 yards.

He did gain 65 yards on the ground, as the Eagles gashed the Hokies’ D for 234 yards rushing, and had the ball for nearly 37 minutes.

The loss pretty much eliminates Virginia Tech from the ACC Coastal Division race, and warms the seat of sixth-year coach Justin Fuente to just below boiling.

Story by Chris Graham

