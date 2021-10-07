Virginia LCV PAC announces campaign ramp-up in final weeks of 2021 race

Published Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, 1:44 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Virginia LCV Political Action Committee this week signaled a significant ramp-up of its efforts to protect and strengthen a pro-conservation political majority.

“This election is absolutely pivotal to protecting and building on the incredible progress we’ve made in recent years addressing the climate crisis, transitioning to a clean energy economy, and safeguarding our environment,” said Michael Town, campaign director of VALCV PAC. “We are committed to doing everything we can to win on Nov. 2, which starts with letting voters know exactly what’s at stake for clean air, clean water and Virginia’s future.”

Programmatic investments in the 2021 race from VALCV PAC this cycle include:

Mail: $205,000 to run targeted mail programs in three House districts: HD-10 (Gooditis), HD-28 (Cole), and HD-83 (Guy). The six-piece flights in each district include pieces like this one in HD-10, this one in HD-28, and this one in HD-83.

$205,000 to run targeted mail programs in three House districts: HD-10 (Gooditis), HD-28 (Cole), and HD-83 (Guy). The six-piece flights in each district include pieces like this one in HD-10, this one in HD-28, and this one in HD-83. Digital: $300,000 to run digital programs in nine battleground House Districts: HD-10 (Gooditis), HD-21 (Convirs-Fowler), HD-27 (Gardner), HD-28 (Cole), HD-63 (Aird), HD-73 (Willett), HD-75 (Tyler), HD-83 (Guy) and HD-85 (Askew).

$300,000 to run digital programs in nine battleground House Districts: HD-10 (Gooditis), HD-21 (Convirs-Fowler), HD-27 (Gardner), HD-28 (Cole), HD-63 (Aird), HD-73 (Willett), HD-75 (Tyler), HD-83 (Guy) and HD-85 (Askew). Partnerships: $800,000 to support field canvass and communications programs being run by our partners at BlackPAC and New Virginia Majority.

$800,000 to support field canvass and communications programs being run by our partners at BlackPAC and New Virginia Majority. GreenRoots: $100,000 GreenRoots program with 6 organizers on the ground supporting the coordinated field programs to work in five target House districts: HD-27 (Gardner), HD-73 (Willett), HD-83 (Guy), HD-85 (Askew) and HD-91 (Mugler).

$100,000 GreenRoots program with 6 organizers on the ground supporting the coordinated field programs to work in five target House districts: HD-27 (Gardner), HD-73 (Willett), HD-83 (Guy), HD-85 (Askew) and HD-91 (Mugler). Direct Contributions: $500,000 to the McAuliffe campaign for communications. Additionally, VALCV PAC will be spending up to $100,000 between now and Election Day supporting candidates for office.

More information about VALCV PAC’s electoral and endorsement efforts is available at www.valcvpac.org.