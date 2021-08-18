Virginia High School League will honor the Hall of Fame Class of 2020

The Virginia High School League will honor its Hall of Fame Class of 2020 at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Charlottesville on Sunday, Oct. 10.

Due to COVID-19, this class did not have an inductee banquet in 2020 to celebrate its accomplishments.

The deadline for submitting reservations is Oct. 4. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the door. The VHSL will announce the Hall of Fame Class of 2021 in September.

Tickets are $35 and are available for on-line purchase only through GoFan – gofan.co/app/events/325075.

2020 Hall of Fame Inductees

Frank Beamer , Hillsville football athlete

Charlie Cloe, Central Virginia basketball and football official

Barney Cobb, John Marshall track and field athlete

Gregg Conner, Powhatan baseball coach

Tom Dolan, Jamestown and VHSL administrator

Darnell Dozier, Princess Anne basketball coach

Wheeler Hughes, Dunbar basketball athlete

Leroy Keyes, G. W. Carver basketball and football athlete

Cora Jackson-Robinson, Essex basketball, softball and track and field athlete

Valerie Kibler, Harrisonburg journalism adviser

Jeff King, Pulaski County basketball and football athlete

Jim Larkin, Chancellor field hockey coach

Tara Sheets, Gate City tennis athlete

, Gate City tennis athlete Jasmine Thomas, Oakton basketball athlete