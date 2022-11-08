Menu
virginia beach to allow jeeps to drive on sand during weekend festival
Culture

Virginia Beach to allow Jeeps to drive on sand during weekend festival

Crystal Graham
Published:
jeep on beach travel
(© HandsomePictures – stock.adobe.com)

The first-ever Virginia Beach Jeep Fest is coming to the oceanfront on Saturday and Sunday, marking the first time the public is allowed to drive on the sands of Virginia Beach.

More than 500 Jeep enthusiasts are expected to attend the two-day event celebrating Jeep Heritage and the 4×4 lifestyle.

The weekend includes a sunrise beach cruise as well as a beach sand course. The course will allow registered Jeeps to test their skills on hills, dips, mounds and obstacles. It also includes a photo op next to King Neptune.

The public is invited to watch the parade of Jeeps from the boardwalk and enjoy free events including a 4×4 village with vendors and the Show and Shine, where Jeep owners will display their vehicles for a chance to win awards across several categories.

“The Virginia Beach Jeep Fest offers a lot of exciting firsts for our community,” said William Younce, director of beach events for IMGoing. “Most notably, this event marks the first time the public will be allowed to drive on the sand at Virginia Beach and the first, all-Jeep event in Virginia. The Jeeping community is a devoted group, and I’m excited to see how this event will grow in the years to come.”

The event is hosted by the City of Virginia Beach, Virginia Beach Events, IMGoing and Delmarva Jeep Events. The event is presented by Eastern Truck and Accessories and Hall Jeep of Virginia Beach and Chesapeake.

For more information, visit www.vabeachjeepfest.com

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

