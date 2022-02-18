Virginia Baseball opens 2022 season with 1-0 win over Bellarmine

A second inning RBI double by Jake Gelof stood up as three Virginia pitchers combined on a two-hit, 1-0 shutout of Bellarmine on Friday at the Jerry Bryson Classic hosted by Gardner-Webb.

Pitching is often ahead of hitting early in a baseball season, and that was the case for both sides in the season opener for both squads.

Virginia, ranked as high as fifth in the preseason national polls, and coming off a 2021 College World Series appearance, managed just six hits off two Bellarmine pitchers.

The lone run came in the bottom of the second. Chris Newell, leading off the inning, reached on an error by Knights third baseman Colin Bertsch, stole second, and then scored on the double to right off the bat of Gelof.

Virginia had a chance to add to the inning with no one out and Gelof on second. Max Cotier sacrificed Gelof to third, but DH Ethan Anderson struck out looking for out #2, and rightfielder Drew Hamrock grounded out to second to end the threat.

The Cavaliers had another scoring opportunity in the fourth. Newell reached on an infield single to lead off the frame, stole second, and then Gelof walked to put two on with nobody out, but Cotier flew out to left, and Anderson hit into an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play.

Virginia starting pitcher Brandon Neeck allowed one hit and walked one in 4.1 scoreless innings, striking out four.

The win went to middle reliever Will Geerdes, a Columbia transfer, who allowed one hit and struck out two in 3.2 innings of work.

Matt Wyant notched the save with a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out one.

Next up for Virginia is a 3 p.m. Saturday matchup with host Gardner-Webb. Lefty Nate Savino (3-3, 3.79 ERA, 54.2 IP, 34K/16 BB in 2021) gets the ball for the ‘Hoos, facing off with G-W starter Joe Simeone (1-3, 5.80 ERA, 35.2 IP, 39K/19 BB at UConn in 2021).

Story by Chris Graham