VHSL, InsideOut announce Phase 2 Initiative

The Virginia High School League announced this week the continuation of the InsideOut Initiative program, empowered by the NFL Foundation and the Washington Football Team.

The InSideOut Initiative is a national movement that empowers and equips school communities to implement purpose-based athletics by connecting student-athletes to transformational coaches in a culture of belonging for their social-emotional and character development.

InSideOut is a 4-Phase Initiative that provides a proven pathway for developing a transformational culture. The Four-Phases include; Consensus Building, Professional Learning Communities, Student Curriculum, and Sustaining Culture.

Virginia participated in Phase 1 of the ISOI during the 2019 – 2020 school year. Phase 2 was postponed last year due to COVID but will renew the training during the 2021 – 2022 school year.

ADs who engage in the AD – Professional Learning Community will participate in six – 2-hour training sessions throughout Phase 2. The PLC will work collaboratively to implement the 5-Step Pathway and train coaches.

Dates and topics

AD – PLC: Creating Culture with the Five-Step Pathway Course (2 hours each)

Monday, Sept. 13 [Part One] ADs – Introduction to the PLC (In-Person)

ADs – Introduction to the PLC (In-Person) Wednesday, Oct. 13 [Part Two] ADs – Transformational Purpose & Common Language (Zoom)

ADs – Transformational Purpose & Common Language (Zoom) Monday, Nov. 8 [Part Three] ADs – Common Language and Collective Purpose (Zoom)

ADs – Common Language and Collective Purpose (Zoom) Monday, Jan. 10 [Part Four] ADs & Coaches Training (Zoom)

ADs & Coaches Training (Zoom) Monday, Feb. 14 [Part Five] ADs – Definition of Success & Policy Development (Zoom)

ADs – Definition of Success & Policy Development (Zoom) Monday, March 14 [Part Six] ADs & Coaches Training (Zoom)

If you have any questions, contact Billy Haun (bhaun@vhsl.org).

To find an overview of the ISOI process, go to InSideOut Community.

