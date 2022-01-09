VDOT prepared for icy spots with rain continuing to fall

Precipitation continues throughout the Commonwealth, and VDOT crews remain alert for icy spots that may impact overnight travel and Monday morning commutes. Motorists should exercise caution traveling overnight and in the morning.

Crews will be on the lookout for any freezing, treating slick spots with salt to melt ice and sand to provide traction for drivers in impacted locations. Refreeze is expected to impact areas of northern and southwest Virginia.

Drivers are reminded that areas where wind circulates more freely, such as bridges and overpasses typically freeze first. Standing water on travel lanes will also be more susceptible to refreeze, and teams where temperatures pose risk of refreeze will address icy patches until roads are deemed safe.

Key reminders

Do not travel if conditions are icy.

Give crews time to treat roads.

If possible, avoid travel until precipitation stops and road conditions improve.

If you must travel during adverse weather conditions:

Allow plenty of time to reach your destination

Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind the vehicle ahead of you

Brake very lightly to keep your tires from slipping on pavement

Do not pass snowplows

Keep an emergency winter weather kitin your vehicle which includes food, water, first aid materials, tools and blankets in the event of a breakdown or stoppage.

Visit orgfor the latest road conditions before traveling.

For more information on winter weather travel, visit virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp.

Resources

To report hazardous road conditions or talk to a customer service representative, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or visit online at vdot.virginia.gov.

VDOT recently partnered with Waze to add a new feature to the navigation software app that allows users to report, in real-time during winter weather, when a road has not been plowed. It will also inform travelers when they are approaching a road that has been identified by other drivers as unplowed.

Traffic information is also available on Twitter @511statewideVA; for general VDOT information, follow @VaDOT.

