VCU Health System announces interim leadership appointments

VCU Health System announced Wednesday interim CEO positions for the health system and its hospitals and clinics.

Peter Buckley, M.D., will assume the role of interim vice president for VCU Health Sciences and CEO of VCU Health System, replacing Marsha Rappley, M.D., who announced Tuesday she will retire from that position in early January. He will oversee VCU’s academic health system enterprise that includes VCU Health System hospitals and outpatient clinics, physician practice plan, health plan, Massey Cancer Center, and VCU Health Sciences schools and college. Buckley also will continue to serve as dean of the School of Medicine and VCU Health System executive vice president for medical affairs, a position he has held since January 2017.

Since coming to VCU, Buckley has been part of the health system’s executive leadership team and has overseen the 800-plus physician-faculty group practice of the academic health sciences center. Under his leadership, overall research funding has reached $148 million — a new milestone for the School of Medicine. This growth includes a 13.8% increase in National Institutes of Health funding. He came to VCU from Augusta University in Georgia, where he was dean of the Medical College of Georgia and executive vice president for medical affairs and integration. Buckley is a national leader in academic medicine, including his service as incoming chair of the Council of Deans of the Association of American Medical Colleges.

Ralph R. “Ron” Clark, M.D., chief medical officer of VCU Health System, has been named interim CEO of VCU Hospitals and Clinics, effective Nov. 1. He replaces Shane M. Cerone, who has served as interim CEO since January.

As interim CEO of VCU Hospitals and Clinics, Clark will be responsible for the overall management of VCU Medical Center, including administration, patient care services, clinical services and medical affairs. Clark has served as chief medical officer since the VCU Health System was created in 2000, overseeing the clinical quality and safety, decision support, medical informatics and graduate medical education, among other duties. He serves on a variety of regional and national groups focused on improving the quality and safety of health care.

“These individuals are strong leaders who will provide continued focus on patient safety, quality care, service and affordability,” said Michael Rao, president of VCU and VCU Health System. “They are integral to an effective transition as we immediately undertake national searches for the permanent positions.”

