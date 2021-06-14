UVA’s Emma Weyant qualifies for U.S. Olympic Swimming Team

Incoming Virginia swimmer Emma Weyant won the 400-meter individual medley at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials on Sunday night to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Weyant was third going into the final 50 and closed out the event with a negative split in her final 100 to touch the wall first in the fastest time in the world this year of 4:33.81. With the win, Weyant automatically qualifies for the Tokyo Olympics. She is one of three to secure spots on the U.S. Olympic roster.

“These were my first Trials, but I had goals in trying to place as high as I could,” Weyant said. “I think this was about racing for me, and I get to race with the best, and that pushes me, so it’s been fun to get to race these amazing people.”

Virginia also saw five other student-athletes competing on Day One of the U.S. Olymipic Swimming Trials. Sean Conway, Kate Douglass, Abby Harter, Noah Nichols and incoming first year Gretchen Walsh each swam events.

Conway finished 27th overall in the 400-meter individual medley with a time of 4:26.50.

In the women’s 100-meter butterfly, Douglass and Walsh each advanced to the semifinals after the prelims. Harter finished 45th in a time of 1:00.51. Douglass swam a 57.07 in the semifinals to come in fourth and qualify for the finals on Monday, June 14. Walsh finished 12th with a time of 58.46.

Nichols advanced to the 100-meter breaststroke semifinals after going 1:00.66 in the prelims to finished 14th. He just missed the cutoff for finals, placing 11th overall after the semifinals.

Monday night will feature finals in the women’s 100-meter butterfly and 400-meter freestyle and men’s 100-meter breaststroke.

