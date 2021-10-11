UVA’s Brennan Armstrong among ACC Player of the Week honorees

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong was named the ACC Quarterback of the Week for the third time this season.

Armstrong is the fourth quarterback in UVA history to win the award three times in one season (Scott Secules – 1987; Shawn Moore – 1990, Bryce Perkins 2019). Only Shawn Moore has won it four times in one year.

Down by 17 points in the fourth quarter, Armstrong directed UVA to three touchdowns including the game-winning one-yard toss to TE Grant Misch with 22 seconds remaining. During the final drive Armstrong twice converted fourth-down throws (16 & 17 yards). Armstrong threw for 183 yards during the fourth quarter.

On the day, Armstrong completed 40 of 60 passes for 487 yards, three TDs and had two interceptions. His passing total was the second-highest in school history and marked the fourth time this season he passed for more than 400 yards in a game. It was UVA’s first win in program history in five trips to Cardinal Stadium and marked the first time Virginia won consecutive ACC road games since 2011.

On Sunday, College Sports Madness named Armstrong its ACC offensive player of the week and he was one of eight quarterbacks listed Manning Award’s Stars of the Week.

The following are others from this week’s honorees:

RUNNING BACK – Sean Tucker, Syracuse, Fr., RB, Owings Mills, Md.

Tucker found the end zone three times in Saturday’s 40-37 loss to No. 19 Wake Forest, rushing for two touchdowns and catching one touchdown pass • The touchdown reception resulted in the game-tying score with 21 seconds left that sent the game into overtime • Rushed for more than 100 yards for the fourth-straight game and fifth time in six weeks, carrying the ball 26 times for 153 yards (5.9 avg.) • With three receptions out of the backfield, he was the Orange’s second-leading receiver in Saturday’s game.

RECEIVER – A.T. Perry, Wake Forest, So., WR, Lake Worth, Fla.

Enjoyed a career day in Saturday’s 40-37 overtime win at Syracuse with three catches for a career-high 137 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning score in overtime • He now has seven touchdown receptions on the season • Touchdown receptions covered 46, 69 and 22 yards, giving him eight receptions this season of 20-plus yards and four of 40-plus yards.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Dillan Gibbons, Florida State, Jr., LG, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Standout on a Florida State offensive line that paved the way for QB Jordan Travis and the FSU running backs to pile up 238 rushing yards in Saturday’s 35-25 win at North Carolina • Played all 54 offensive snaps in helping Travis run for career highs of 121 yards and two touchdowns • FSU did not allow a sack or commit a turnover for the first time since 2019.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State, Sr., DE, Eden Prairie, Minn.

Johnson led FSU’s defensive line with six tackles in the 35-25 win at UNC, including a pivotal sack late in the fourth quarter • Johnson’s sack was the only one for either side in Saturday’s game • Second ACC weekly honor for Johnson, who leads the conference with 7.0 sacks and is second with 9.0 tackles for loss • Leads all defensive linemen in the ACC with 44 tackles on the season.

LINEBACKER – Ayinde Eley, Georgia Tech, Jr., LB, Olney, Md.

Registered a game-high and career-high 13 tackles in Georgia Tech’s 31-27 win over Duke • The 13 tackles tied for the fifth-most by an ACC player in a game this season • Key stops included teaming with DE Jordan Domineck for a third-down sack that forced a punt and led to a Georgia Tech field goal early in the second quarter.

DEFENSIVE BACK – Juanyeh Thomas, Georgia Tech, Jr., S, Niceville, Fla.

Registered a career-high 11 tackles and made the game-sealing interception with 15 seconds remaining in Georgia Tech’s 31-27 win at Duke • The interception at the Georgia Tech 20-yard line with 15 seconds remaining ended Duke’s final drive after the Yellow Jackets had taken a 31-27 lead with 51 seconds left in the game • The interception was Duke’s only turnover of the game • Thomas’ 11 tackles topped his previous career best of 10, set last season at Syracuse (Sept. 26, 2020).

SPECIALIST – Nick Sciba, Wake Forest, Jr., PK, Clover, S.C.

Connected on field goal attempts of 22 and 40 yards in Saturday’s 40-37 overtime win at Syracuse, marking his 23rd and 24th straight successful tries, the longest active streak in the NCAA • Owns a .908 career field goal percentage (69-of-76), the highest in NCAA history • Second ACC weekly honor of this season for Sciba, who increased his career point total to 359 with two field goals and two extra points against the Orange • Now ranks 12th on all-time ACC scoring list.

ROOKIE – Malik McClain, Florida State, Fr., WR, Daphne, Ala.

Five-yard touchdown reception accounted for Florida State’s first score as the Seminoles rallied from an early 10-0 deficit to win 35-25 on Saturday at North Carolina • First career touchdown reception for McClain, who has started the Seminoles’ last five games at wide receiver.