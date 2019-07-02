UVA Baseball: Andrew Abbott listed on Collegiate National Team roster

UVA pitcher Andrew Abbott (Nathalie, Va.) was selected to the 26-man 2019 Collegiate National Team roster late Monday (July 1) night. Abbott becomes the ninth Cavalier to make the Collegiate National Team and seventh under head coach Brian O’Connor.

Virginia has been represented on the Collegiate National Team in four of the last five years including last summer when O’Connor served as the team’s pitching coach.

Abbott was invited to USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp back on June 18th. Training camp consisted of a series of four intrasquad exhibition games and a game against the Coastal Plain League Select that concluded on Monday afternoon. Abbott made one relief appearance in the Red/Blue series which he struck out two of the three batters he faced in an inning of work.

Team USA will host the 8th Annual USA vs. Cuba International Friendship Series July 2-6. The five-game series will kick off at LP Frans Stadium in Hickory, North Carolina, followed by games at BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte, North Carolina, the Durham Bulls Athletic Park (DBAP) in Durham, North Carolina, and the National Training Complex. The series will then return to the DBAP for the finale on July 6.

The Collegiate National Team leaves for Taiwan on July 7. Team USA will travel to Taichung, Taiwan, for the 19th USA vs. Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series from July 9-12 and close out its summer schedule with the 43rd USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Series, which will take place in various cities throughout Japan from July 16-21.

