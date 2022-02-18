UScellular announces $75.6M network investment in Virginia in 2021

UScellular made a $75.6 million investment in its Virginia network in 2021.

This includes $11 million in general network upgrades, $17 million in 5G modernizations and $47.6 million in 5G spectrum that will bring additional benefits in the coming years and advances the company’s multi-year 5G network strategy.

Additionally, in 2021 UScellular provided nearly $10,000 in funds to Virginia teachers through donations to DonorsChoose.org and $700 to youth organizations through its Community Connections program. Two Virginia Boys & Girls Clubs also received $212,915 worth of hot spots and service to help their members connect to the Internet at the Clubs or at home as part of the company’s After School Access Project.

“Connectivity is more important than ever right now, and at UScellular we are committed to keeping our customers connected to the people and places that matter most to them,” said Brandi McCune, interim director of sales for UScellular in the Mid-Atlantic. “We will continue to invest in creating a great wireless experience for customers, while also ensuring we provide critical resources for youth in our local communities.”

To help ensure customers have a great shopping experience, UScellular also invested $957,000 in its Virginia retail store environments in 2021. This includes one new and 13 redesigned or upgraded stores that better showcase the variety of products and services the company provides, making it easier for customers to find what they need.