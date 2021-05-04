Update: U.S. 250 on Afton Mountain remains closed due to rock slide

Published Tuesday, May. 4, 2021, 7:36 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

U.S. 250 remains closed between the top of Afton Mountain and Route 151 due to a rock slide that partially blocked the road Monday afternoon.

On Monday evening rocks and trees continued to slide down the slope to the roadway.

Geologists and engineers with the Virginia Department of Transportation will be on-site Tuesday morning to assess the extent of the slide and how to remove the material from the road. The slope must also be stabilized before the road can be reopened to traffic.

At this time it is not known how long U.S. 250 will be closed, but motorists should anticipate using Interstate 64 as the only route over Afton Mountain at least through Tuesday. More information about the duration of the closure will be provided once an assessment of the situation is completed.

Current traffic conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Related

Comments