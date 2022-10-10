two rea visiting writers at uva to give readings this fall

The Creative Writing Program at the University of Virginia has two Rea visiting writers giving readings this fall.

Chiyuma Elliot

Chiyuma Elliot’s reading will take place Oct. 13. Elliott will read from her poetry as part of her time at the University of Virginia as a 2022 Rea Visiting Writer in Poetry.

Elliott is an associate professor of African American studies at the University of California, Berkeley. Her scholarly work and teaching focus on poetry and poetics and African American intellectual history from the 1920s to the present.

Elliott has published four books of poetry: Blue in Green (2021), At Most (2020), Vigil (2017), and California Winter League (2015).

Her creative work has appeared in African American Review, Callaloo, The Collagist, Notre Dame Review, PN Review and other journals.

She is currently at work on a poem cycle called Hemland, and a scholarly monograph about rural life in the Harlem Renaissance.

Fowzia Karimi

Fowzia Karimi’s reading will take place on Nov. 3 at 5 p.m. Her reading will be in the fiction genre.

Karimi was born in Kabul, Afghanistan. She immigrated to the U.S. in 1980, after the Soviet invasion of the country.

Karimi has a background in Studio Art and Biology.

She received her MFA in Creative Writing from Mills College in California.

Her work explores the correspondence on the page between the written and the visual arts.

Her illustrated debut novel Above Us the Milky Way was published by Deep Vellum in April 2020. She is a recipient of The Rona Jaffe Foundation Writers’ Award and has illustrated The Brick House by Micheline Aharonian Marcom and Vagrants and Uncommon Visitors by A. Kendra Green.

Event details

Both events will take place in Minor Hall in room 125.

Rea Writers come the University of Virginia through the generous annual support of the Dungannon Foundation.

For a full list of current, past and future visitors, see https://www.uvacwp.org/rea.php.