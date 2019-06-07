Two charged in Nelson County fatal crash

Two people are facing charges in connection with a March 11 accident in Nelson County that claimed the life of a 16-year-old.

Zachary W. Debilzan, 22, of Amherst, Va., had originally identified himself as the vehicle’s driver. But an investigation by State Trooper T.A. Hackenbracht confirmed the driver was Kelsea N. Boyer, 18, of Arrington, Va.

Debilzan suffered minor injuries in the crash. Boyer was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. The 16-year-old female passenger succumbed to her injuries at UVA Medical Center March 11.

None of the three was wearing a seat belt.

The three were traveling in a 1999 Acura Integra headed west on Oak Ridge Road when it ran off the right side of the highway. The driver overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to cross back into the roadway and cross over the center line.

The driver over corrected a second time, which caused the vehicle to run off the right side of the highway again. The vehicle then struck an embankment and a tree, spun around and overturned.

Debilzan has been charged with two counts of allowing an unlicensed person to drive, one count of failing to have insurance for his vehicle, one count of making a false report to law enforcement and one count of obstruction of justice.

Boyer was charged with one count of reckless driving, one count of driving an uninsured vehicle, one count of failing to have proof of insurance at a crash scene, two counts of driving without a license, two counts of obstruction of justice, two counts of making a false report to law enforcement, no seat belt, failing to have a juvenile secured in a seat belt, and three vehicle equipment violations.

Boyer was released on bond.

