Update: VDOT delays traffic pattern change at Route 29S/460W in Lynchburg

Update: Thursday, 10:35 a.m. A planned traffic pattern shift on Route 29 South/Route 460 West between Campbell Avenue and Concord Turnpike, due to ongoing bridge replacement work, has been delayed.

The shift was set to go from June 24-26.

Once the new schedule for the shift is established, VDOT will alert the motoring public.

First report: Thursday, 10:19 a.m. Motorists should expect possible delays on Route 29 South/Route 460 West between Campbell Avenue and Concord Turnpike during the weekend of June 24-26, due to ongoing bridge replacement work.

Westbound traffic will be adjusted to allow for bridge reconstruction – crossing over the Norfolk Southern railroad.

Beginning on the evening of Friday, June 24, the left (inside) lane of Route 29 South/Route 460 West will be closed to allow for completion of temporary median crossover lanes.

Throughout the weekend, paving and line marking will be taking place to prepare for the shift in traffic.

On Sunday, June 26, the left (inside) lane closure on Route 29 South/Route 460 West will be removed and both lanes will begin to use the temporary median crossover lanes.

Signs, message boards and other devices will alert motorists to the changes in traffic pattern.

After Sunday, June 26, two lanes of traffic in each direction will continue to flow during peak traffic volume periods.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution and obey posted speed limits at all times through the work zone.

The project remains on schedule for completion in July 2023.