Top 3 cryptos to consider this month: Cardano, Avalanche and HUH Token

Published Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, 10:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

This year will be remembered as the year the cryptocurrency market established itself as the future of the financial industry’s. The cryptocurrency market, which is already worth more than $3 trillion, has compelled financial regulators from London to Sydney to take it seriously or risk being left behind.

The cryptocurrency market has rebounded this week following a two-week consolidation period following its record highs. While Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) both increased by over 10%, with BTC trading around $57 220 and ETH trading around $4330. But here are some lesser-known cryptocurrencies with plenty of potential, including the highly anticipated HUH Token.

Avalanche (AVAX)

This year, Avalanche has been a very popular investment. AVAX began trading in 2021 at around $3; by late November, it had risen to an all-time high of over $146, eclipsing Dogecoin and establishing itself as one of the top ten cryptocurrencies in the world. At the time of writing, it is trading at $112 and has a market capitalization of more than $25 billion.

AVAX is the native coin of the Avalanche blockchain, a smart contract alternative to Ethereum that is gaining traction. AVAX’s autumn rally was sparked by the announcement of a new deal with Deloitte, which will use Avalanche to assist it in its work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). With the Deloitte contract providing Avalanche with an enviable level of credibility, the blockchain and its token could reach new heights in 2022.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano is the world’s sixth-largest cryptocurrency, valued at $53 billion, and experienced a meteoric rise in 2021. The coin began the year trading at a price of less than $0.20 before surging to more than $3 in early September. However, ADA has fallen from its highs, currently trading at around $1.60, providing investors with an opportunity to invest in a crypto that retains significant real-world value.

Cardano was founded by Charles Hoskinson, an Ethereum co-founder who quit the project in protest of Vitalik Buterin’s decision to keep the blockchain non-profit. Additionally, Cardano has a faster transaction speed than Ethereum, which has become a significant issue for Ethereum in recent months.

HUH Token (HUH)

The most alluring cryptocurrency on this list is HUH Token, primarily because it is about to launch, and as we have seen previously with Shiba Inu and Floki Inu, when they launch under the right conditions, they typically skyrocket thousands fold. Shiba Inu numbers increased by more than 70,000 per cent in just a few months.

Within the next several years, HUH Token aspires to be one of the top twenty cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization. It surpasses Shiba Inu in terms of features, including a dual currency distribution scheme, a sizable community dubbed “HUH Nation,” and static benefits for holders.

Additionally, HUH Token is launching a referral program through which holders can refer friends and earn 10% of their initial purchase. There is no restriction on the number of people you may refer.

On December 6, HUH Token will be listed on Uniswap and PancakeSwap, with its developers guaranteeing $1 million in liquidity for two years to promote stability and long-term holding. HUH Token is currently in its presale phase, which is unquestionably the best time to invest.

Story by Jimy Kabe

Related



