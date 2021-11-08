Tiger King and DogeMoon the compassionate coins: HUH token’s potential

The crypto world can be a strange and wild environment, with very unpredictable weather. Sometimes it’s sunny skies, other times it’s forecast to rain cats and dogs. From Bitcoin, the world’s first, to up-and-coming forces like HUH Token. Cryptocurrencies have gone in a range of innovative directions, from crypto kitty games to NFT’s and now the new meme coin rush.

The market for cryptocurrency has only been growing to become a stronger powerhouse in finance since it’s formation. Meme coins, such as Dogecoin, have helped this by monetizing attention, at one point even becoming the fourth most popular cryptocurrency next to names like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

You could make claims that Doge is the alpha of these canine coins, this is partly due to the social media influence of Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla. From this man, however, a pack of Inu coins has arisen: Kishu Inu, Hokkaido Inu, Akita Inu, and the infamous Shiba Inu. All these cryptocurrencies have accumulated a significant amount of value in the last few months.

Another such coin, which has taken a more altruistic twist, is Dogemoon. Dogemoon runs on the Binance Smart Chain, it’s another Inu-themed finance that has drawn inspiration from Safemoon and Dogecoin.

The thing that sets this puppy apart is that it’s designating a generous percentage of it’s investments as donations for charities. As Dogemoon becomes more prolific, the charities also get more financial aid.

Some charities that they have helped so far are, Able Child Africa and the Union of European Football Associations Children’s Charity.

It’s heart-warming to think that such an impact can be made whilst also generating substantial profit. Another currency that tangentially has formed with charity in mind is the Tiger King coin.

Tiger King

Season 2 of the popular Netflix series Tiger King has recently been announced it’s release on the 17th of this month, and as attention sells, the compassionate coin has been pumping to follow suit.

This cryptocurrency has an interesting origin, in March of last year Cardi B had set up a campaign to aid Joseph Allen Schreibvogel, more commonly known as Joe Exotic, in his legal defense. This campaign was stifled by GoFundMe, as it went against US prisoner regulations. So in response, Tiger King Coin was created by the crypto community in an act of charity. Joe exotic and his legal representatives have openly endorsed this act and have been supportive on social media about it.

Joe Exotic has also has unfortunately and recently been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. The Tiger King Coin has hedonically pledged to help pay for any medical expenses required.

HUH

It’s a refreshing new aspect of cryptocurrency that is emerging and a new face on the scene has shown they wish to continue the charitable crypto cycle.

HUH token is a new cryptocurrency that is announced to release on the 6th of December. It’s aims are targeted towards generational wealth, profit safety, and accessibility.

The most significantly charitable angle is their innovative referral scheme that operates through their smart contract. When you purchase HUH Tokens for the first time you will have a referral code generated. This code can then be given to another person who hasn’t brought HUH Tokens before. It allows the user of the code to buy HUH Tokens at a decreased sales tax of 10%. It then supplies 10% of the first purchase transaction to the individual who provided the code. This whole process is stored, recorded, and executed on the blockchain with no middleman.

This community lead million dollar concept could be the next level of a charitable idea that takes the news by storm. HUH Token is still in presale for now and is offering unique NFT’s to those who sign up.

Story by Michael Clarke

