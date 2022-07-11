Tides held to just one run on six hits in series finale defeat at Jacksonville
The Norfolk Tides (41-43) lost to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (45-39), 3-1, on Sunday night at 121 Financial Ballpark in the series finale between these two clubs. The Tides have split both series with the Jumbo Shrimp this season.
Jacksonville jumped into the lead in the opening frame by scoring twice their first time up, thanks to a two-run home run from Lewin Díaz. The Jumbo Shrimp would tack on one more run in the contest, through a sacrifice fly from Díaz in the third.
Kirk McCarty made his Baltimore organization debut with his start tonight and suffered the loss. He worked 4.0 innings and allowed three runs on five hits, which included one home run. He struck out two batters and did not issue a walk.
Jordan Westburg plated the only Tides run of the ballgame with an RBI-groundout in the seventh, scoring Kelvin Gutiérrez. Westburg now has 28 RBI through his first 27 games at the Triple-A level and has recorded an RBI in four-straight games.
Norfolk enjoys an off day tomorrow before returning to action on Tuesday night against the Worcester Red Sox at Harbor Park. The Tides are scheduled to start LHP DL Hall (2-3, 4.28) and LHP Chris Murphy (1-0, 4.91) is slated to start for the Red Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.