Three arrested in Waynesboro drug raid: Two more sought
The Waynesboro Police Department made three arrests in connection with the execution of a search warrant at 84 Brandon Ladd Circle in the City of Waynesboro on Friday.
Joshua Wayne Craig, 36, of Waynesboro was charged with a violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-248, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine (3rd or subsequent offense). Craig faces a 10-year minimum mandatory sentence if convicted. Craig is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Mason Scott Sexton, 24, of Rockingham County, was charged with a violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-250, possession of methamphetamine, a violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-472.1, failure to register as a sex offender (outstanding warrants from Rockingham County) and 19.2-306, felony probation violation (outstanding warrants from Rockingham County). Sexton is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Christopher Michael Smith, 29, of Augusta County, was charged with a violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-250, possession of methamphetamine. Smith was released on bond.
Charges are pending on two additional suspects who will be named upon their arrest.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.