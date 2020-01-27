Three arrested in Waynesboro drug raid: Two more sought

The Waynesboro Police Department made three arrests in connection with the execution of a search warrant at 84 Brandon Ladd Circle in the City of Waynesboro on Friday.

Joshua Wayne Craig, 36, of Waynesboro was charged with a violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-248, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine (3rd or subsequent offense). Craig faces a 10-year minimum mandatory sentence if convicted. Craig is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Mason Scott Sexton, 24, of Rockingham County, was charged with a violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-250, possession of methamphetamine, a violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-472.1, failure to register as a sex offender (outstanding warrants from Rockingham County) and 19.2-306, felony probation violation (outstanding warrants from Rockingham County). Sexton is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Christopher Michael Smith, 29, of Augusta County, was charged with a violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-250, possession of methamphetamine. Smith was released on bond.

Charges are pending on two additional suspects who will be named upon their arrest.

