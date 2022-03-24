The best restaurants to visit for a romantic night out in Virginia

Published Thursday, Mar. 24, 2022, 11:11 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia is the state that’s known as ‘The Mother Of Presidents’ as it’s been the birthplace of eight presidents to date – but it’s also the state of romance and boasts an impressive array of restaurants and eateries that are perfect for a loved-up rendezvous. We round up some of the best of them below.

Fleurie Restaurant, Charlottesville

This charming eatery offers authentic French cuisine and is the perfect place for a date – be it the very first or the fiftieth! A daily prix-fixe menu is on offer, with optional expert wine pairings for each course; dishes include Lobster Bisque with Tarragon, Venison Loin with Poached Pear, and Classic Apple Tart with Ice Cream.

Diners can expect and enjoy a romantic, intimate ambiance, beautifully cooked food, and attentive service from the knowledgeable waiting staff.

Lucky, Roanoke

For stylish dining in the south-west of the state, Lucky is the restaurant to make a bee-line for. Treat your other half to a unique fine dining experience at this eatery; fresh, local food is on offer, as is a range of hand-crafted cocktails to tempt every taste bud. Soft amber lighting adds to the romantic vibe of this venue, as does the restaurant furniture: the dark wood tables and bar complement Lucky’s cozy atmosphere and are redolent of good conversation and dishes and drinks to be savored.

And if you needed any more persuading that this is the date-night restaurant to opt for, then consider this: out of more than three-hundred eateries in Roanoke, Lucky is ranked number four on TripAdvisor.

Bookbinder’s Seafood And Steakhouse, Richmond

This restaurant has been a long-standing favorite for Virginia residents – and sweethearts especially! There’s a very special atmosphere in this eatery which reflects the venue’s rich history: formerly a tobacco factory, diners can take in the exposed beams and brick walls of this unique eatery while enjoying the delicious food.

Each dish is prepared with care and beautifully presented – Open Table Diners recently voted Bookbinders as one of the Top 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America.

The Conche, Leesburg

Although offering a full menu, The Conche specializes and is famous for its chocolate – its name comes from a key step in the chocolate-making process. Guests can choose to dine in the intimate indoor space or enjoy the atmosphere outdoors in the heated tent.

After sampling the sweet delights of The Conche, you may find yourself craving more: luckily, the restaurant also offers chocolate-making classes in its Chocolate Boutique.

Lightfoot, Leesburg

Located in the historic downtown area of Leesburg, Lightfoot has long been the go-to romantic restaurant of choice for the city’s courting couples. The restaurant is housed in a building previously used as a bank, and the old vault is now in use as a wine cellar, to the delight of many of Lightfoot’s diners!

The staff at this eatery are extremely friendly and attentive and are keen to ensure that all of their guests have a great experience; if staff know that you’re celebrating a special occasion (an engagement or anniversary, perhaps), then you may well find that your dessert arrives with a celebratory message….

Maple Ave Restaurant, Vienna

With just ten tables, Maple Ave offers couples a lovely escape from life’s hustle and bustle and is a sweet and cozy venue that provides a range of innovative, locally-sourced dishes that reflect the season. The food is advertised as eclectic American cuisine; the menu features dishes such as Smoked Trout with Root Vegetable Cake, Scallion, and Aioli, and Seared Shrimp and Creamy Semolina with Bacon and Wine Braised Cabbage.

As well as a four-course dinner, Maple Ave also serves a three-course brunch on weekends.

Trummer’s, Clifton

Clifton is a romantic location to visit and explore, and its restaurants are in keeping with the vibe of the town. Trummer’s is no exception: couples can enjoy fine-dining, exceptional flavors, and first-class service at this establishment and can choose to eat inside or be seated on the restaurant’s porch.

Diners can savor a drink at the restaurant’s bar before heading to their table; Trummer’s serves innovative American cuisine, along with a wide range of handcrafted cocktails. The venue also boasts an exceptional wine cellar, and staff can help you find the perfect vintage to toast your beloved over your meal.

Bistro L’Hermitage, Occoquan

The beautiful little village of Occoquan is home to the exceptional Bistro L’Hermitage, a small yet extremely popular restaurant that serves up exquisite French cuisine. This eatery was chosen by Open Table voters as the winner of the 100 Most Romantic Places to Eat in America poll in 2018 and also won several Diners Choice awards that recognize the quality of the restaurant’s food and service.

As well as brunch or dinner, guests can also choose the Chef’s Tasting Menu for a true culinary experience; delights on offer include Coquille St-Jacques, Pan-Seared Sea Scallops with Golden Raisin Harissa, and Saucisse de Merguez. For dessert, why not indulge in Petite Mousse au Chocolat, or L’Hermitage Gourmand Panache? Wine pairings can be offered for each dish, too, to really celebrate in style with your other half.

Story by Gavin Gerrard

Like this: Like Loading...