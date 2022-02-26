Virginia’s premier specialty food, beverage expo returns to Richmond

The Virginia Food and Beverage Expo returns to the Greater Richmond Convention Center in Richmond on Wednesday, March 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hosted by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, this popular trade event connects buyers representing grocery stores, restaurants and retailers directly with Virginia specialty food and beverage products, many of which are part of the Virginia’s Finest program.

The 2022 Virginia Food and Beverage Expo will have more exhibitors, more buyers, and increased exposure and networking opportunities than ever before. This year, approximately 200 vendors will showcase and provide samples of their specialty food and beverage items. In addition, an Incubator Showcase will be part of the expo for start-up vendors to exhibit and share their products. New this year is the Virginia Grown pavilion to showcase local growers and promote fresh, local products to buyers. Specialty food and beverage companies headquartered in Virginia are encouraged to register for an exhibitor booth at www.vafoodbeverageexpo.com.

“We are excited to be back to showcase Virginia’s specialty food and beverage industries and connect Virginia producers and agribusinesses with notable buyers from around the U.S. Buyers will be able to sample, select new items, and place orders right on the show floor,” said VDACS Commissioner Joseph Guthrie. “This important trade event promotes Virginia products and advances economic development in the Commonwealth. Building these connections helps Virginia food and beverage vendors sell more products to more food retailers. This often leads to lower consumer costs, which offsets some of the effects of the inflated retail food prices being seen nationally.”

The 2022 Virginia Food & Beverage Expo is a biennial event for businesses in Virginia’s specialty food and beverage industry to gain exposure for their products and access a powerful platform for making industry connections. The Expo typically attracts 1,500 food and beverage industry buyers from across the country. This includes retailers, wholesalers, distributors, foodservice representatives, and those in search of private-label brands. There will be no direct sales made during the Expo however, orders may be written on the show floor and many vendors offer show specials such as price discounts on show orders, free shipping, in-store demos and point-of-sale materials. The Expo also welcomes members of the media to this exclusive event. There is no fee for buyers or media to attend however you must register.

For more information on the expo or to register as an exhibitor, buyer, sponsor, or member of the media, visit www.vafoodbeverageexpo.com. The Expo is not open to the public and no one under 18 will be admitted.