Techline Sports Lighting named official sports lighting provider of VHSL

Published Wednesday, Jul. 7, 2021, 12:50 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Techline Sports Lighting and the Virginia High School League have entered into a multi-year partnership, naming Techline Sports Lighting as the Official Sports Lighting Provider of the VHSL.

For more than 20 years, Techline Sports Lighting has been a leader in sports lighting solutions.

Techline’s LED technology dramatically improves light levels on the field, eliminates glare and spill concerns, reduces energy consumption by 60-80 percent, and frees up the operating budget by removing maintenance costs. Through upgrades or new construction, schools can enhance fan and player experience with customizable Action Lighting and Color Lighting options.

School administrators also benefit from Techline’s wireless, remote control capabilities.

“We are excited and are very appreciative to have Techline Sports Lighting join the VHSL as a partner and help support the student-athletes in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Billy Haun, executive director of the VHSL. “Techline Sports Lighting is a committed leader in providing quality lighting for sports venues. They are an innovator and will be a great partner with the VHSL in providing the very best support for education-based athletics and fulfilling our mission to provide high standards and outstanding experiences for school activities and competitions.”

“We are very excited to partner with the VHSL,” said Rick Fain, director of marketing operations at Techline Sports Lighting. “We are passionate about education both in the classroom and through extra-curricular activities. And while enriching students’ lives, these activities also bring communities together, providing a lifetime of wonderful memories for everyone involved. Techline Sports Lighting is proud of this long-term partnership and looks forward to working with the VHSL to continue their mission.”

The VHSL joins the state associations of Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon and Washington as the latest sports properties operated by Playfly Sports Properties to partner with Techline Sports Lighting.

VHSL member schools interested in learning more about Techline Sports Lighting, check out www.sportlighting.com or contact Jim “JT” Thomas at jt@sportslighting.com.