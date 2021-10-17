Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of Oct. 18-22

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 16 to 19 including exit 16B, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through October 29.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 30 to 29, westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 42. Work may take place during daytime and nighttime hours through October 29.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, shoulder repairs and asphalt patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work and pavement patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 608 (Tinkertown Road) and Route 648 (Talbotts Lane) for paving operations, October 18-29 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 618 (Dunns Gap Road) – Closed October 25-28 between Route 687 (Jackson River Road) and Route 646 (Meadow View Road) for replacement of Cowardin Run bridge. Follow posted detour.

Route 687 (Jackson River Turnpike) – Stop-and-proceed traffic pattern near intersection with Route 615 (Main Street) for culvert replacement. Estimated completion on October 28.

Various roads – Mobile lane closures for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for bridge painting operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through October 30.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 185 to 180, southbound – Alternating lane closures for pavement repairs, 8 p.m. Monday to 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Exit 205, southbound – Off- and on-ramp shoulders closed 24/7 for interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound right shoulder closures between Route 715 (Timber Grove Lane) and Route 712 (Decatur Road) for sign maintenance, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 60 (West Midland Trail) – Eastbound right shoulder closures just east of Route 639 (Ebenezer Circle) for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Flagger traffic control in area of I-81 ramps for utility work, 8 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday. Lane closures possible at other times as needed. Traffic restrictions are for interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

*NEW* Route 706 (Borden Grant Trail) – Shoulder closures just south of Route 714 (Mackeys Lane) for sign maintenance, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 714 (Mackeys Lane) – Shoulder closures just west of Route 706 (Borden Grant Trail) for sign maintenance, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 84 (Mill Gap Road) – Alternating lane closures between Route 220 (Jackson River Road) and West Virginia state line for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 22.

Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) – Shoulder closures between Route 615 (Davis Run Road) and Route 649 (Myers-Moon Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through October 28.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, tree removal, pavement patching, ditch work, and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 95 to 97, eastbound and westbound – Overnight single lane closures for Route 664 bridge inspection, 8 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday (October 24-25).

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 223 to 225, northbound – Right lane closures for pavement repairs, 8 p.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Mile marker 229 to 228, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance of Middle River bridge, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 pm. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) and Route 662 (Stover School Road) for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through October 20.

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 666 (Lofton Road) and Route 667 (Dabneys Road) for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through November 15.

*NEW* Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) – Flagger traffic control or shoulder closures between Route 688 (Old Parkersburg Turnpike) and Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) for utility work, October 13-November 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) and Route 725 (Whiskey Creek Road) for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through November 15.

Route 254 (Hermitage Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 642 (Barrenridge Road) and Waynesboro city limits, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through October 27.

Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) and Route 652 (University Farm Road), 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through November 2.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 656 (Offliter Road) and Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle), Monday to Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for water-line installation between Route 660 (Lake Road) and Route 848 (Rankin Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 28.

*NEW* Route 624 (Mount Torrey Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1601 (Featherstone Drive) and Route 1607 (Inch Run Lane) for maintenance of Back Creek bridge, October 18-November 19 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 646 (Fadley Road) – Shoulder closures for tree-trimming operations between Route 696 (Stonewall Road) and Route 749 (Burkes Mill Road), 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through October 18.

Route 696 (Stonewall Road) – Shoulder closures for tree-trimming operations between Route 749 (Croushorn Lane) and Route 646 (Fadley Road), 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through October 18.

Route 696 (Flint Hill Road) – Shoulder closures for tree-trimming operations between Route 748 (Flint Hill Road) and Route 852 (Burkes Mill Road), 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through October 18.

Route 703 (Hewitt Road) – Closed between Route 708 (Eidson Creek Road) and Route 876 (Swoope Road) for replacement of Eidson Creek bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion April 2022.

Route 749 (Burkes Mill Road) – Shoulder closures for tree-trimming operations between Route 696 (Stonewall Road) and Route 646 (Fadley Road), 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through October 18.

Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle) –­­ Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and 1 mile south of Route 608, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through November 30.

Route 852 (Burkes Mill Road) – Shoulder closures for tree-trimming operations between Route 804 (Salem Church Road) and Route 696 (Flint Hill Road), 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through October 18.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 238 to 243, northbound – Overnight single-lane closures for pavement patching, October 22-25 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 241 to 240, southbound – Right shoulder closure for guardrail repair, Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 242 to 249, northbound or southbound – Mobile shoulder closures for survey operations, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 248 to 252, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through November 15.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 251 to 243, southbound – Overnight single-lane closures for pavement patching, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 263 to 264 including exit 264, northbound – Overnight single-lane closures for pavement patching, October 23-26 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Work at exit 264 off-ramp requires overnight ramp closure with detour.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 33 Business (West Spotswood Trail, Elkton) – Single lane closures for pavement patching between First Street and Shenandoah Avenue, Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 42 – Mobile lane closures for line-painting operations between Augusta County line and Shenandoah County line, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 19.

*NEW* Route 211 – Mobile lane closures for line-painting operations between Route 42 (Main Street, Timberville) and Shenandoah County line, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 19.

*UPDATE* Route 257 (Dinkel Avenue) – Mobile lane closures for line-painting operations between Bridgewater town limits and I-81 interchange, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 19.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 867 (North River Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) and Route 693 (Fairview Road) for railroad crossing repairs, 8 a.m. Monday (October 18) through 5 p.m. October 26. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 759 (Jollett Road) – Stop-and-proceed traffic pattern for bridge work near intersection with Route 607 (Weaver Road). Vehicle width restriction of 11 feet 6 inches during construction. Estimated completion October 28.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 269 to 270, northbound and southbound – Alternating lane closures for utility work, October 17 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 273 to 272, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 263 and Mill Creek, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 22.

*NEW* Mile marker 283 to 285, northbound – Right shoulder closure for guardrail repair, Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 291 to 292, northbound – Overnight closures of on-ramp from exit 291 due to paving operations, Monday through Wednesday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Work is related to ramp extension project with estimated completion of November 11.

Mile marker 295 to 298, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 22.

Mile marker 297 to 296, southbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 near on-ramp from exit 296 due to ramp extension work. Estimated completion November 11.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 211 (New Market Road) – Mobile lane closures for line-painting operations between Rockingham County line and I-81 interchange at New Market, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 19.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 302 to 304, northbound – Overnight right lane closures for paving operations at DMV truck weigh station, Monday through Wednesday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control. Lane closures are for off-ramp extension with project completion of November 11. Truck scales closed until completion of project.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Right lane closure for utility work between Route 1520 (Inverlee Way) and Route 780 (Stanley Drive), Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in late 2022.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound traffic uses median crossovers between Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road) and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive) to share northbound Opequon Creek bridge. Northbound and southbound traffic limited to one lane. Work zone is for bridge replacement with completion scheduled for September 2022.

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Route 692 (Chapel Hill Road) and Route 705 (Ebenezer Church Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 29.

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 739 (Apple Pie Ridge Road) and Route 654 (Cedar Grove Road), 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through November 25.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (Hayfield Road) – Occasional lane closures for utility work between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Route 753 (Rosenberger Lane), 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 21.

*NEW* Route 644 (Papermill Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 855 (Harrison Lane) and Route 717 (Caldwell Lane), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 29.

Route 779 (Country Club Circle) – Flagger traffic control between Route 657 (Senseny Road) and Route 1216 (Lewis Circle) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through November 19.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane) and Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) just west of Clarke County line for roadway and utility work, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Westbound left lane closures for tree removal operations between Route 255 (Bishop Meade Road) and Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway), Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Occasional traffic delays just south of Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) for utility work, October 20-Novermber 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures at various locations for litter pickup, Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 7 to 11, eastbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. through October 18.

*NEW* Mile marker 15 to 12, westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. through October 18.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for safety improvement project, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Estimated project completion December 10.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

