Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for March 21-25

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 687 (Jackson River Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of Jackson River bridge between Route 680 (Clearwater Drive) and Route 642 (Mount Pleasant Drive), March 21-April 1 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pothole patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Exit 55, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign maintenance, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 174 to 189, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge inspections at various locations, 8 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday (March 20-21).

Mile marker 180 to 195, northbound and southbound – Overnight single-lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Estimated completion March 25.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 187 to 188, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign maintenance, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Exit 195, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign maintenance, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Exit 205, northbound and southbound – Northbound on and off-ramp closures Wednesday and Thursday nights for road work and barrier installation. Northbound and southbound ramp shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 39 (Maury River Road) – Mobile flagging operations for pavement patching between Route 732 (Rick Mast Loop) and Route 716 (Mount Atlas Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 30.

*NEW* Route 60 (West Midland Trail) – Mobile flagging operations for pavement patching between Lexington city limits and Bones Place, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 30.

*UPDATE* Route 60 (East Midland Trail) – Brief eastbound and westbound closures for utility work between Route 608 (Forge Road) and Route 608 (Stuartsburg Road), Sunday (March 20) between 7 a.m. and 12 noon.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Lane closures possible in area of I-81 ramps during daytime or overnight hours. Traffic restrictions are due to interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

*NEW* Route 640 (Edgars Way) – Closed to through traffic March 28-April 15 between eastern and western intersections with Route 60 (West Midland Trail). Closure is for bridge work at Whistle Creek. Motorists can access properties by approaching from either side of the work zone.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 632 (The Pines Road) and Route 629 (Strait Creek Road) for soil-boring operations, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through March 25.

*NEW* Route 250 (East Main Street, Monterey) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 220 (Jackson River Road) and Route 1005 (Wilson Avenue), Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 629 (Strait Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control just east of Route 220 (Potomac River Road) for soil-boring operations, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through March 25.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, ditch work, and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 212 to 226, northbound and southbound – Overnight single-lane closures for bridge-approach repairs at various locations, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Estimated completion March 25.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 225, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures at various locations for soil-boring operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through April 1.

*NEW* Mile marker 223 to 224, northbound – Right shoulder closures for tree-removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mile marker 234 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight shoulder closures for soil-boring operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 31.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for water-line installation between Route 660 (Lake Road) and Route 848 (Rankin Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 28.

*NEW* Route 646 (Fadley Road) – Shoulder closures for tree-trimming operations between Route 696 (Stonewall Road) and Route 749 (Burkes Mill Road), March 21-April 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 690 (Summit Church Road) – Shoulder closures for tree-trimming operations between Route 698 (Wise Hollow Road) and Route 696 (Coffman Road), March 21-April 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 731 (Natural Chimneys Road) – Shoulder closures for tree-trimming operations between Route 607 (Moscow Loop) and Route 754 (Badger Road), March 21-April 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 237 to 238, northbound and southbound – Overnight shoulder closures for soil-boring operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 31.

*NEW* Mile marker 241 to 249, northbound – Survey work Wednesday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work takes outside roadway, but be alert for vehicles along shoulders.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 211 (New Market Road) – Mobile flagging operations for pavement patching between Route 42 (Main Street, Timberville) and Shenandoah County line, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 30.

*NEW* Route 280 (Stone Spring Road) – Overnight mobile flagging operations for pavement patching between Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Harrisonburg city limits, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through April 30.

*NEW* Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Mobile flagging operations for pavement patching between Route 754 (Rocky Bar Road) and Lonesome Lane, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 642 (Captain Yancey Road) – Shoulder closures for tree-trimming operations between Route 340 (East Side Highway) and Route 649 (Island Road Road), March 31-April 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 644 (Resort Drive) – Overnight mobile flagging operations for pavement patching between Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 646 (Bloomer Springs Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through April 30.

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Closed between Route 867 (North River Road) and Route 989 (Creekside Drive) for roadway improvements and bridge replacement at Pleasant Run. Follow posted detour. Speed limit on detour route is 25 miles an hour. Estimated project completion April 2023.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 211 – Alternating lane closures for tree removal operations between Route 340 and Shenandoah County line, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 211 – Eastbound shoulder closures for utility work between Route 644 (Big Oak Road) and Route 652 (Airport Road), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

*NEW* Route 340 – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations in the area of Landfill Drive, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 340 – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 665 (Overall Road) and Route 664 (Carvell Road), Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 269 to 270, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 730 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 282 to 295, northbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement resurfacing, March 20-April 1 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 284 to 285, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 604 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday.

*NEW* Mile marker 290 to 291, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 653 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

Mile marker 296 to 299, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 26.

*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 296, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil-boring operations, March 20-June 3 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 2023.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 720 (Wissler Road) – Closed until further notice just west of Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) due to damage to Meems Bottom bridge. Follow posted detour.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 313 to 314, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for inspection of bridges over Abrams Creek, Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 322 to 325, northbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement resurfacing, March 20-April 1 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 324 to 300, southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Single-lane closures between Route 654 (Poorhouse Road) and West Virginia state line for safety enhancement project. Work zone active during daytime and nighttime hours. On four-lane portion of roadway, no eastbound lane closures from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., and no westbound lane closures from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion October 31.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in November 2022.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound traffic uses median crossovers between Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road) and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive) to share northbound Opequon Creek bridge. Northbound and southbound traffic limited to one lane. Work zone is for bridge replacement with completion scheduled for September 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 1012 (Town Run Lane) – Closed through May 2 between Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) and about 300 feet south of Route 277 for roadway reconstruction. Detour in place. Work is part of roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in November 2022.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane) and Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) just west of Clarke County line for roadway and utility work, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 26.

Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 26.

*NEW* Mile marker 13 to 14, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for inspection of bridges over Route 79, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 14 to 13 including exit 13, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign maintenance, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 26.

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil-boring operations, March 20-June 3 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 79 (Apple Mountain Road) – Alternating lane closures for inspection of I-66 overpass bridges, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 79 (Apple Mountain Road) – Right shoulder closures for sign maintenance between Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) and I-66 eastbound ramps, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) – Flagger traffic control just west of Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) for inspection of bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

