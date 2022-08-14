Staunton District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Aug. 15-19
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.
Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY
INTERSTATE 64
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing on parts of Route 684 (Dunbrack Road), Route 791 (Dunbrack Circle), Route 830 (Little Mountain Road), Route 1101 (Valley Ridge Road), Route 1103 (Butternut Hills), Route 1105 (Ridgewood Circle), Route 1106 (Enderley Road), Route 1107 (Mountaineer Drive) and Route 1108 (Woodland Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 14.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
BATH COUNTY
PRIMARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 601 (Little Back Creek Road) – Replacement of bridge with box culvert between Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) and dead end. Traffic diverted onto temporary bridge through September 1.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing on parts of Route 601 (Little Back Creek Road), Route 605 (Coles Mountain Road), Route 614 (Cowpasture River Road), Route 618 (Dunns Gap Road), Route 629 (Deerfield Valley Road) and Route 689 (Little Gibraltar Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through October 14.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY
INTERSTATE 64
*NEW* Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work including along Exit 55 off-ramps, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 186 to 205, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work including along Exits 188, 195 and 205 off-ramps, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
*NEW* Mile marker 191 to 192, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures including along Exit 191 off-ramp for painting of I-81 overpass bridge, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 31.
Exit 205, northbound – Off- and on-ramp shoulder closures 24/7 with occasional overnight ramp closures as needed. Traffic restrictions are for interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound right shoulder closures for sign work just south of Route F-739 (Econo Lane), Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound overnight single lane closures between Lexington city limits and Berkys Lane for milling, paving and striping operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through night of August 25.
*NEW* Route 60 (Midland Trail) – Westbound right shoulder closures for sign work near Route 11 (Lee Highway) interchange, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Lane closures possible in area of I-81 northbound ramps during daytime or overnight hours. Traffic restrictions are due to interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.
*NEW* Route 716 (Mount Atlas Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 717 (Old Chapel Road) for painting of I-81 overpass bridge, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 31.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
HIGHLAND COUNTY
PRIMARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing on parts of Route 607 (Big Valley Road), Route 614 (Cowpasture River Road), Route 616 (Lower Fork Road), Route 617 (Seldom Seen Road), Route 633 (Moats Lane), Route 635 (Possum Trot Lane), Route 641 (Ruckman Lane) and Route 644 (Hardscrabble Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 14.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads, pavement patching, and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
AUGUSTA COUNTY
INTERSTATE 64
Mile marker 95 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of August 25.
Mile marker 100 to 96, westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for installation of pavement markers and rumble strips, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Sunday night (August 14).
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 208 to 207, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 250 (Three Notched Mountain Highway) – Flagger traffic control for tree removal operations between Waynesboro eastern city limits and F-212 (near I-64 interchange), Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
*NEW* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures for utility work between Route 285/805 (Tinkling Spring Road/Station House Road) and Route 642 (Mule Academy Road/Barrenridge Road), August 15 – September 25 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
*NEW* Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Shoulder closures for sign work just west of Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway), Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) –Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 833 (Trinity Point Road) and Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.
Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) –Flagger traffic control between Route 865 (Rockfish Road) and Rockingham County line for inspection of bridge over South River, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Saturday (August 13).
Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 612 (New Hope-Crimora Road/Crimora Mine Road) and Rockingham County line, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through night of August 26.
Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 848 (Rankin Lane) and Route 633 (Patton Farm Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 31.
Route 613 (Old Greenville Road) – Shoulder closures for utility pole installation between Route 872 (Mill Creek Road) and Route 694 (Chestnut Ridge Road), 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Thursday.
Route 613 (Kyles Mill Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 747/613 (Mossy Creek Road) and Route 42 (Scenic Highway) for replacement of bridge over Mossy Creek. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion Thursday.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control on Route 1910 (Beverley Street), Route 1912 (Jefferson Street), Route 1913 (Highland Avenue) and Route 1914 (Augusta Street) for resurfacing operations, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 14.
Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 237 to 251, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, including along off-ramps, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through September 9.
*NEW* Mile marker 242 to 245, northbound and southbound – Overnight slow moving mobile traffic control in left lane for replacement of guardrail along median, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Mile marker 248 to 242, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 30.
*UPDATE* Mile marker 247 to 251, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for sign installation related to replacement of Route 720 overpass bridge, Sunday night (August 14) from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. and Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Estimated project completion fall 2023.
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 211 (New Market Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 42 (Main Street, Timberville) and Route 953 (Plains Mill Road), 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 26.
Route 259 (Lee Street, Broadway) – Single lane closures between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 42 (Timber Way) for road repairs and pipe repairs and replacement, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through August 22.
*UPDATE* Route 259 (Lee Street, Broadway) – Flagger traffic control for preparation work to replace Linville Creek bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue), 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through November 23.
*NEW* Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 253 (Port Republic Road) and Route 695 (Randall Road/Old County Road), Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 1701 (Washington Avenue) and Route 642 (Captain Yancey Road), 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through night of September 8.
Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 644 (Resort Drive) – Northbound and southbound overnight single lane closures for paving operations between Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 646 (Bloomer Springs Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through night of August 25.
*NEW* Route 681 (South Whitesel Church Road, Mount Crawford) – Flagging operations and road closures as needed to through traffic for Rural Rustic Road construction between Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) and Route 988 (Scholars Road), August 15 – October 31 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Closed between Route 867 (North River Road) and Route 989 (Creekside Drive) for roadway improvements and bridge replacement at Pleasant Run. Follow posted detour. Speed limit on detour route is 25 miles an hour. Estimated project completion April 2023.
*NEW* Route 718/720 (Old Furnace Road/Smithland Road) – Overnight alternating lane closures between Harrisonburg city limits and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for I-81 bridge replacement activities, Monday and Tuesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Route 806 (Lacey Spring Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 803 (Daphna Road) and Route 619 (Phillips Store Road) for brush removal, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Friday.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.
PAGE COUNTY
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 211/340 (Lee Highway, Luray) – Turn lanes closed to Route 737 (Northcott Drive) and no left turns for westbound traffic onto Route 211 Business (West Main Street). Traffic restrictions are for road improvements through September 30. Follow posted detours. Project completion scheduled for December 2022.
Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Shoulder closures for road improvements between Route 211 (Lee Highway) and Carillon Drive through December 2022.
Route 340 – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Luray town limits and Route 661 (Sunnyview Drive), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through night of August 30.
Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 737 (Northcott Drive) – Closed between Route 211/340 and Route 211 Business (West Main Street) for road improvements and roundabout construction through December 2022. Follow posted detour.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 282 to 294, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 30.
Mile marker 296 to 299, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for utility work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Overnight single lane and shoulder closures as needed for loading and unloading equipment, 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. through Saturday (August 13).
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 2023.
Route 55/48 (John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 623 (Back Road) and Frederick County line for ditch cleaning operations, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
FREDERICK COUNTY
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 313 to 314 – Northbound and southbound overnight single lane closures as needed for maintenance of Route 50/17 overpass, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of August 25.
Mile marker 322 to 325, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 13.
*NEW* Mile marker 320 to 325, northbound – Be alert for traffic delays due to West Virginia roadwork, 12 midnight to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, and from 6 p.m. Wednesday through mid-day hours Thursday. Traffic entering I-81 northbound from Route 669 (Rest Church Road) will have stop sign at bottom of on-ramp.
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) – Alternating lane closures for storm sewer installation between Route 627 (Reliance Road) and Skirmisher Lane, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 6, 2023.
Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 259 (Carpers Pike) and West Virginia state line for safety enhancement project, weeknights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Estimated completion October 21.
Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Overnight single lane closures between I-81 on- and off-ramps for maintenance of bridge over I-81, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of August 25.
Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Route 608 (Hunting Ridge Road) and Route 693 (Cross Junction Road) for pavement resurfacing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through October 14.
Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound traffic uses median crossovers between Route 644 and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive) to share northbound Opequon Creek bridge. Northbound and southbound traffic limited to one lane. Work zone is for bridge replacement with completion scheduled for September 2022.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 627 (Reliance Road) – Alternating lane closures for turn lane construction between Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) and Route 1116 (Carolyn Avenue), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 6, 2023.
Route 642 (Tasker Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 1030 (Mimosa Drive) and Route 37, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 22.
Route 652 (Shawnee Drive) – Overnight flagger traffic control for utility work between Winchester city limits and Route 816 (Battaile Drive), 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through night of September 29.
Route 735 (Bowman Hollow Road) – Road closed through September 2 just north of Warren County line for box culvert replacement. Follow posted detour.
Various roads – Overnight flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing on parts of Route 642 (Tasker Road), Route 656 (Greenwood Road) and Route 659 (Valley Mill Road), 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 13.
Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 6, 2023.
CLARKE COUNTY
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures near Quarry Road for utility work, Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Westbound right lane closures between Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road/Raven Rock Road) and Route 604 (Ebenezer Road/Good Shepherd Road) for shoulder repairs, Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
WARREN COUNTY
INTERSTATE 66
Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday (August 13).
Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday (August 13).
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday (August 13).
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work in area of Route 664 (Whipporwill Road), 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
