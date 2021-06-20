Squirrels drop series finale at Somerset, 4-0

The Richmond Flying Squirrels were shut out for the first time this season, 4-0, by the Somerset Patriots in the series finale Sunday afternoon at TD Bank Ballpark.

The Patriots (27-14) ended the Flying Squirrels (22-20) streak of scoring at least one run in 50 consecutive games dating back to August 25, 2019. Richmond went 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position while leaving eight on base

Somerset scored twice in the sixth inning to take a 2-0 lead courtesy of an RBI single from Oswald Peraza off Michael Plassmeyer (Loss, 2-3) and a fielding error. Before the sixth, no runs were scored by either squad with a combined six baserunners.

The Patriots added on to their advantage in the seventh when Luke Voit bounced a two-RBI single off Joey Marciano and put Somerset ahead, 4-0. Voit went 7-for-16 with four runs, two home runs and six RBIs in his rehab assignment against the Flying Squirrels this week.

In his second start of the season, Plassmeyer went 5.0 innings, allowing four hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk with four strikeouts. Plassmeyer allowed one total baserunner out of the first 16 total batters faced.

Matt Seelinger entered the game in the sixth inning with two on and no outs and induced a flyout along with a double play to retire the side. Seelinger pitched 1.1 innings, allowing one run and one walk with one strikeout.

Somerset starter Glenn Otto (Win, 4-2) struck out five Flying Squirrels through 6.0 innings while allowing three hits and stranded all baserunners against him.

The Flying Squirrels are off Monday before starting a six-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin’ Donuts from June 22-27. Right-hander Caleb Kilian (1-0, 2.74) is expected to start for Richmond opposed by right-hander David Hill (0-0, 9.53) for Hartford.

The Flying Squirrels are back at The Diamond for a six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from June 29-July 4. On June 29, the Flying Squirrels honor the 35th anniversary of the Richmond Braves winning the 1986 International League title with the Governor’s Cup Celebration at The Diamond. The first 1,000 fans 15 and older can receive a t-shirt featuring the classic logo for The Diamond presented by Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods. Gates open at 5:30 with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

