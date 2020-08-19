Sport in the COVID-19 pandemic era

The world is changing to cope with the pandemic in many unique ways. While every aspect of life has been affected, sports are suffering in a completely new and unpredictable way. What is happening in the world of sports during the time of COVID-19, and what is going to happen in the future?

Sports in the world during a pandemic

Many sports that take place at the university level have been all but shutting down due to the disease. However, the fact remains that professional sports in the U.S. and beyond are beginning to come back as the pandemic has either been slowed enough or the sports are taking extraordinary steps to ensure the games can be played with little to no risk to the players. Baseball, hockey, basketball, and presumably football are all different sports that are started or will shortly start in the U.S. while soccer has started elsewhere in the world.

What effect does COVID-19 have on the heart?

Even though sports are coming back, a lot of people have started to wonder about the risks for COVID-19 and whether it is worth the risk to them as professional athletes. One of the greatest problems that have emerged after numerous studies is the impact on the heart. New research information has demonstrated that the virus can put incredible strain on the human heart through inflammation and the worsening of preexisting conditions like heart failure. While getting COVID-19 is far from a death sentence, the fact remains that athletes rely on the health of their heart to compete at a high level, and that will become impossible to do once they have suffered enough damage from the virus. Looking at the ongoing risks that are present as a result of this ailment will give more information on the overall problem of the virus.

What is the potential cardiac risk of exercise in those with active COVID-19?

Short and long-term problems can emerge as a result of COVID-19, putting athletes at risk as a result of their exercise regimens. The short-term risks that are associated with getting this virus include problems with heart strength and precursors to heart failure appearing. Some of the most serious incidents are happening to individuals that are suffering from the long-term effects of the virus. For example, blood clots are a very serious problem that people are facing after they’ve contracted the virus. People are dying weeks after some of the more serious aspects of the virus have been resolved in their bodies as a result of these clots. The people that survive are suffering from pain, a less functional heart, and a cascading effect of heart problems as a result.

Some practical tips for exercise during the COVID-19 pandemic

The tips for getting exercise in the time of COVID are rather simple. Here are some things that you should keep in mind:

Make sure to exercise in places where there are not many people

Do not engage in team sports that require close quarters

Break practice squads into multiple teams

Make sure teammates don’t share equipment and that coaching takes place in large areas where social distancing is possible.

These are just some general tips that you can follow if you’re trying to remain safe in the era of the pandemic. However, some rules are more specific to the outcomes of each sport that can be followed to achieve even better results.

Several guidelines for the development of sports in the future

The future of sports is going to be entirely contingent upon the actions that people take right now to stem the outbreak in their communities. For starters, people have to start taking all the advice of their local health professionals seriously, and not considering this pandemic as a political issue. It’s a serious health problem that is only going to get better if people unite and decide that they care more about making the world better than making any kind of stance. In the future, it seems likely that sports will need to move towards better practices that encourage social distancing and other forms of preventative actions. That way, people are no longer spreading the disease throughs sharing drinks, touching hands, or spitting on a field of play. The biggest change that is likely to occur is a distancing of fans in a stadium while they watch the sports happen live. With these things in mind, it behooves any sports fans to do their utmost to ensure the impact of the virus is minimized.

Today experts from this site shared information on how the COVID-19 pandemic brings changes in our consciousness, in our workplaces, and our community. From all this sport should come out stronger. After all, it is the role of sport. Stay for the social distance, stay safe, stay strong.

Story by Amily Bronte

