Some tips to help you start betting on cricket

Published Monday, Mar. 16, 2020, 9:45 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Cricket is a very special kind of sport. It is not so popular all around the world, as football, tennis, basketball, or some other games. However, this sport is quite popular in Britain, Australia, New Zealand, India and Pakistan. Moreover, cricket is #1 sport in some of these countries. Therefore, it is not surprising that the game is of particular interest to bookmakers and betters. This short review provides some useful tips for those who are going to start betting on cricket. Information was kindly provided by experts of Parimatch betting website.

This short review provides some useful tips for those who are going to start betting on cricket. Information was kindly provided by experts of Parimatch betting website. On their opinion, there are three important things that should be noticed when somebody wants to place successful bets on this popular sport. They are at least some information about the game rules, right selection of betting site, and detailed studying of the current teams’ condition and «around the match» situation.

Study the game rules

First of all, betters should know that regular successful bets are impossible without at least a little knowledge of the rules. Of course, everyone can randomly guess the result, but it is possible once or twice, but not systematically. Regular wins on such unusual sport as cricket demands from the better some skills. The main specialty of the game is its three various versions. Cricket domestic championships and international competitions can be held on one of the following ways:

Test cricket that is considered as the original form of the game. The main difference of this form is in matches that consist of four innings. One match can last up to five days.

One Day International variant that is mostly played for about one day. Each team completes fifty overs. This form is used for The Cricket World Cup — #1 world international tournament in this kind of sport.

T20 Cricket that is the latest version of the game. T20 is the shorten variant where both rivals are allowed to have just one inning. This form is used by IPL (Indian Premier League).

Having at least a little information about each of the game type betters can improve their results in prematch and in-play stakes.

Choose a betting site

Next important step is the choice of bookmaker. Which features should be mentioned here? First of all, it is the reputation of betting site. This is easy to check by reading some reviews and looking through the competent ratings. Vast variety of cricket tournaments and matches should be noticed, too. The other features that betters must pay attention are odds and bookies margin. Besides, it is recommended to select bookies with attractive promos. Bonuses and free bets for betting on cricket are quite attractive offer.

Analyze ranking and current situation

The last important feature that is necessary for successful cricket betting is correct assessment of current situation. This factor includes:

power level of both teams and their best players;

weather forecast (matches are held outdoors);

current condition of a pitch ground.

Betters that take into account at least these three features have much more chances to bet on cricket successfully. Add a little luck and some experience, and winnings will be regular.

Related