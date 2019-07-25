Smith House Galleries features art lotto exhibition

The August Arts Council of the Valley exhibition at Smith House Galleries features works by randomly-paired artists who created portraits of each other.

The ​Art Lotto ​ opening reception, sponsored by Terry and Jennifer Whitmore, is Friday, Aug. 2, 5 to 8 pm, part of First Fridays Downtown. ACV’s Lead Sponsors are Atlantic Union Bank (First Fridays Downtown) and Kathy Moran Wealth G​roup (Smith House Galleries 2019 Art Series).

​Art Lotto is an artist-based, community-oriented portrait show that began several years ago with a conversation between friends Brandy Somers and Denise Kanter Allen. Following a “luck of the draw” event, each artist completes a portrait of his/her paired person, in the medium of the artist’s choosing. Now in its 6th year, Art Lotto 2019 involves 64 artists at two exhibition sites: ​one for photographs at Larkin Arts, and one at Smith House Galleries for portraits in a variety of media: ​metal, paint, fibers, pencil, ceramics – and more.

Artists participating in the Smith House Galleries exhibition are: Patricia Augsburger, Jeremy Cohen, Matthew Cohen, Jennifer Lockard Connerley, Aubrey de Cheubell, Ben Fraits, Levi Fuller, Tahany Garrison, Malea Gasho, Jon Gehman, Zach Gesford, Jay Herr, Jess Herr, Kyle Herr, Adrienne Hooker, Alden Hostetter, Alex Hulvey, Sarah Hunt, Tyler Kauffman, Colleen Kivley, Janet Marshman, Jake McIntyre, Christopher Michael, Britney Mongold, Kassy Newman, Laura Paige-Keller, Morgan Paixao, Ben Pannell, Emily Quesenberry, Carleigh Rittenhouse, Karen Robertson, Nate Smith, Valerie Smith, Sarah Beth Taylor, Pam Tittle, Zeke Trainum, Michael Trocchia, David Wang, JanetLee Wright, and Mary Yoder.

Smith House Galleries, 311 South Main Street, Harrisonburg, is open Monday-Friday, 9 am to 5 pm, and Saturdays (Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24) from 10 am to 2 pm.

