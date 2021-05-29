Smith House Galleries announces exhibition of paintings by Keith Mills

Keith Mills brings The Spirit of Things to Smith House Galleries in June, through paintings exploring the seen and unseen aspects of the universe in which we live.

Available both for in-person visits and on facebook.com/acofthevalley, the exhibition is sponsored by GreeneHurlocker PLC.

Additional support comes from ACV’s 2021 Cultivating the Arts Platinum Sponsors: Matchbox Realty, Kathy Moran Wealth Group, and Riner Rentals.

Visitors are invited to view the June 7-25 exhibition Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Smith House Galleries is located at 311 S. Main St., Harrisonburg.

The exhibition will also be accessible June 1-25 through valleyarts.org/current-exhibition.

“It seems to me when considering the act of creating,” Mills said, “one should be called to the idea of exploring the different realms of the universe we live in – including those of the hidden and manifest, the physical and spiritual, the mundane and divine.

“Each moment offers each of us the opportunity to engage our actions and our senses in this limitless exploration in order to intimately encounter these realms in whatever ways we choose,” he explained. “The paintings in this exhibit are one of the ways I choose to express this process. For me the process of discovery as well as its outcome has no defined form or set of rules other than the constant study of The Spirit of Things,” he added.

Mills studied painting and printmaking at James Madison University, earning a bachelor of fine arts degree. He lives outside Harrisonburg with his wife Kathleen, son Quintas, and their dog, Junebug.

The family operated Laughing Dog Studios in Downtown Harrisonburg for three decades.

Arts Council of the Valley is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to cultivating the arts and connecting communities in the City of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. Since it was established in 2000, ACV has grown into a multi-faceted community organization that fosters innovative partnerships among area businesses, civic organizations, schools, and artists.

Today, ACV manages the Smith House Galleries, funds local art projects through its Advancing the Arts grant program, and coordinates monthly First Fridays Downtown community gatherings.

For more information on Arts Council of the Valley, visit valleyarts.org.

