Six Virginia schools recognized in teen driver safety campaign challenge

Liberty High School in Bedford County is Virginia’s high school division winner of the 2019 “Arrive Alive” teen safe driving campaign sponsored by Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety, the Virginia State Police, and the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Highway Safety Office in partnership with State Farm Insurance and Allstate.

Heritage High School in Newport News placed second and Louisa County High School placed third in the statewide competition.

Middle school winners of the “Arrive Alive” campaign are Walker-Grant Middle School in Fredericksburg, first place; Stone Hill Middle School in Loudoun County, second place; and Smyth County’s Marion Middle School, third place.

More than 65 high and middle schools across the Commonwealth participated in the annual Arrive Alive campaign that ran from March 18, 2019 to May 3, 2019. The high school campaign focused on reducing risks and preventing teen driver-related crashes during the high-risk warm weather months and during prom and graduation celebrations. The middle school campaign addressed passenger, pedestrian and bike safety, as well as establishing safe driving attitudes and behaviors prior to the driving years.

“Arrive Alive provides a unique opportunity for youth and teens to take the lead in making sure their friends and peers always arrive home safely,” said Casey Taylor, YOVASO Program Development Coordinator. “Students across the state worked hard during this year’s campaign to promote safe driving and passenger safety through any array of innovative programs and exciting activities!”

As the statewide high school winner, Liberty High School will receive a check for $500. Heritage will receive $250 and Louisa will receive $150. Walker-Grant Middle School will receive $500, Stone Hill will receive $250, and Marion will receive $150. All schools will receive a congratulations banner.

In an effort to reach even more Virginia youth and teens during the summer months, competing schools will continue promoting safe driving and passenger safety at community events, through social media, public service announcements (PSA), and by hosting “Safe Drive Sundae’s” at local ice cream shops.

For more information on the “Arrive Alive” campaign or the YOVASO Program, call Mary King, Program Administrator, or Casey Taylor, Program Development Coordinator, at 540-739-4392 or visit the website at yovaso.org.

YOVASO is Virginia’s Peer-to-Peer Education and Prevention Program for Teen Driver and Passenger Safety and is a program of the Virginia State Police. Membership in YOVASO is free and open to all Virginia high schools, middle schools, and youth groups. YOVASO currently has 106 active member schools.

