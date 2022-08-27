Second District Congresswoman Elaine Luria challenges Republican Jen Kiggans to series of debates
It’s usually the challenger who wants the incumbent to agree to a series of debates, but in the Second District congressional race, it’s Democrat Elaine Luria throwing out the challenge to Republican nominee Jen Kiggans.
“The people of Coastal Virginia deserve to know exactly where Jen Kiggans stands on the most critical issues facing our country today instead of the hollow talking points she espouses,” Luria said Friday. “Coastal Virginians know that I am the only candidate in this race who has a track record of delivering for Hampton Roads in a bipartisan fashion, protecting the right to choose, expanding health care for our veterans, standing up to China, and lowering costs for working families. I hope Jen Kiggans will join me on the debate stage to talk about these critically important issues.”
Luria has committed to three fall debates:
- Oct. 12: Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce debate in Virginia Beach
- Oct. 17: Isle of Wight Citizens Association, Carrollton Civic League, Isle of Wight NAACP, and the Central/Southern Citizens Group candidate forum in Smithfield
- Oct. 25: WTKR (Channel 3) televised debate