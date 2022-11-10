Search data finds Virginia Beach as #2 trending holiday destination

As travelers look for destinations to cozy up this winter, Vacasa.com says we should brace for a busy travel season.

What holiday destinations are trending this winter?

Apparently, it’s not just Virginians who love Virginia Beach. Even with colder temperatures, travelers are still looking to get their toes in the sand. The coastal city on the Atlantic Ocean was just named #2 on trending holiday destinations according to Vacasa.com search data.

Winter activities at Virginia Beach include whale watching, hiking, camping and horseback riding on the beach.

Virginia Beach also features Holiday Lights at the Beach, an opportunity to drive your vehicle on the boardwalk while listening to a soundtrack of traditional holiday music. The annual lights display runs Nov. 18 – Jan.1.

According to Vacasa.com search data, the top trending winter destinations are:

Whistler, Canada Virginia Beach, Va. Atlantic Beach, N.C. Ludlow, Vt. Mammoth Lakes, Calif.

According to a new survey Vacasa conducted with Allison + Partners Research, 53 percent of U.S. residents plan to travel during the upcoming winter season, while 20 percent remain unsure of their travel plans.

Ninety one percent of winter travelers say that the rise of travel costs has impacted their upcoming winter and/or holiday travel plans in some way, whether that means booking travel well in advance to save money (33 percent), adjusting travel days to get the lowest price (27 percent), or meeting family/friends at a half-way point (22 percent).

View Vacasa’s 2022 Winter Travel Trends full report here.