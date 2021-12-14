Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA elves spread Christmas cheer

Published Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, 9:14 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA has limited spots available for adopters to schedule a Christmas surprise for their family to enjoy this holiday. From Dec. 18 to Dec. 23, select animals will be eligible for Elf Deliveries.

Adopters can schedule an appointment to meet with adoptable animals at the shelter, and for a $100 donation, festively dressed RHSPCA staff and volunteers will deliver the chosen pet to the adopter’s home on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

Delivery dates and times:

Friday, 3 p.m.

Friday, 4 p.m.

Friday, 5 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m.

“This past year has been our most impactful year yet with over 1,500 pets finding loving homes. We hope to spread joy this holiday season by having our elves deliver animals to their new adoptive homes,” said Executive Director Huck Nawaz.

Related



