Rockbridge County Administration Building closed today due to weather

Published Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, 9:28 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Rockbridge County Administration Building at 150 S. Main St. in Lexington will be closed on Monday, January 3rd due to inclement weather conditions.

Rockbridge County Court House at 20 S. Randolph Street in Lexington will be opening at 12 noon on Monday.

Related