Rob Wittman statement on impeachment inquiry resolution

Published Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, 1:17 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Congressman Rob Wittman (VA-01) released this statement after voting against the House Democrat impeachment inquiry resolution.

“Speaker Pelosi holding this vote today is further proof that House Democrats acknowledge they have been conducting these impeachment proceedings in a partisan way that has lacked transparency. Members from both sides of the aisle voted against this resolution.

“This vote should have been done from the very beginning, as is precedent. At this point, it is too little too late and this resolution does little to correct this partisan process or extend due process protections, ensure fairness or enhance transparency. Republicans only receive subpoena authority if the Democrats agree and the president’s counsel can only participate in Judiciary hearings – even though six committees are conducting this unfair inquiry. Testimony filtered exclusively through the majority does not provide due process.

“With only eight legislative days remaining before the continuing resolution (CR) expires, we should be focusing on finishing the 12 appropriations bills. We must also authorize funding for our nation’s military as well as act on bipartisan solutions to lower the price of prescription drugs and fix this nation’s crumbling roads and bridges. The American people want Congress to get things done.”

Related

Comments