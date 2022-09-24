Road work schedule update for Central Virginia for the week of Sept. 26-30

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Albemarle County

Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124, in the eastbound lanes, Sunday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 102 and mile marker 103, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Bridge deck repair. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 106 and mile marker 111, in the westbound lanes, Sunday through Saturday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 116 and mile marker 118, in the westbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 1721 (Timberwood Boulevard) and Route 1571 (Lewis and Clark Drive), in the northbound lane, Sunday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 1571 (Lewis and Clark Drive) and the Greene County line, Sunday through Saturday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 Fontaine Avenue Extension – Bridge inspection work. Expect lane and shoulder closures with mobile work zone between the ramps to U.S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway) on the east and west sides of U.S. 29, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 1721 (Timberwood Boulevard) — Paving operations. Expect lane closures, with flaggers, between Route 1720 (Timberwood Parkway) and Route 1754 (Fortune Park Road), in the northbound lanes, Wednesday through Saturday, 6:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Expect right lane closures between Route 1107 (South Lego Farm Drive) and Route 1140 (Peter Jefferson Parkway), in the eastbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect all lanes closed between Route 172 (Little Rock Lane) and Route 692 (Plank Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.. All lanes will also be closed on Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road), between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 803 (Goodloe Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes. Drivers should be alert for equipment, workers, and flaggers directing traffic to a detour around the work area. Follow signs through the work zone.

Sidewalk improvement projects – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the following areas:

Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) between Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive) and Route 1165 (Southern Parkway), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) between Route 1167 (Stoney Creek Drive) and Route 20 (Scottsville Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Survey work – Expect workers near the roadway, Saturday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 66, between mile marker 31 and mile marker 32, in the westbound lanes.

Interstate 66, between Exit 31 (The Plains/Old Tavern) and Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) in the westbound lanes.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). Expect left lane and left shoulder closures in the southbound lanes between Route 656 (Remington Road) and Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road). Project completion date Dec. 2, 2022.

U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Dump truck deliveries. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road), in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Tree removal operations. Expect alternating lane and shoulder closures between Route 724 (Sage Road) and Route 688 (Old Markham Road) in the eastbound lanes, Sunday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

(NEW) Route 802 (Springs Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures with flaggers and temporary traffic signals between Route 687 (Opal Road) and the Culpeper County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Bridge replacement project. Expect lane and shoulder closures between Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Project completion date Dec. 2, 2022.

Greene County

(UPDATE) Other construction – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers in the following areas:

S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between Route 616 (Carpenters Mill Road) and U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 6 p.m.

S. 33 (Main Street) between Route 230 (Madison Road) and Route 677 (Ice House Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) between Route 645 (Jennings Loop) and Route 680 (Pinewood Court) in the westbound lanes, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Stanardsville By-pass) – Tree removal operations. Expect alternating lane closures with rumble strips between U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road), in the eastbound lanes, Sunday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Paving operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 617 (Everona Road) and Route 741 (Lafayette Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday through Saturday, 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Rappahannock County

Route 614 (Keyser Run Road) – Culvert repairs. Expect alternating lane closures at Route 623 (Pullens Bluff Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

