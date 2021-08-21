Rep. Cline’s office to host Service Academy Day in Lexington

The office of Congressman Ben Cline (R-VA-06) will host a Service Academy Day on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Rockbridge County High School in Lexington.

Students and their parents will be provided information on the application, nomination, selection, and appointment processes. Representatives from the various service academies are expected to be in attendance to answer questions.

The United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.

The United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md.

The United States Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colo.

The United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, N.Y.

“Attending one of our nation’s service academies is a great honor and a tremendous opportunity for Sixth District students,” Cline said. “I encourage those interested in attending a service academy to participate in this event to learn more about the admissions process.”

An academy appointment is highly competitive, where each academy selects nominees based on moral character, scholastic achievement, physical fitness, leadership, and college admission test scores. The earlier a student begins preparation, the more competitive that student will be in the process.

To sign up for this event, visit Eventbrite here: clineacademyday.eventbrite.com

Registration closes at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27. More information on Service Academy Days and the nomination process may be found by visiting cline.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations or calling Congressman Cline’s office at (434) 845-8306.