Quick guide to web scraping and the benefits for your business

The internet is an excellent platform for businesses to extend their reach, get more clients, and grow globally. However, along with these benefits also come some challenges. If you want to appeal to a larger market, you need to ensure you have the right strategies in place. To determine what strategies you need and the effectiveness of strategies, you rely on data. You may be wondering how to get this data in the most effective and fastest way possible? That’s where web scraping can help you.

This article will introduce web scraping and the benefits this practice can bring to your business. We’ll also cover the tools needed, such as proxies from a provider like Smartproxy, scraping tools, and data parsers, along with some potential challenges such as parsing errors and scaling your scraping efforts.

What is web scraping?

Web scraping is collecting or harvesting data and information from many different websites. In the past, the process was done manually, with a person going through the websites and copying data to a spreadsheet. Now, there are many tools, free and paid-for, that can be used to harvest data.

This advance in technology means that businesses now have access to all the data they need with a few simple clicks. Businesses can use data scraping to collect product information and descriptions from other websites, which can help start a new aggregator business. Or businesses can use web scraping to identify market trends to see when the best time would be to release new products or services. Businesses can also use web scraping to identify potential security issues within their own setup.

There are so many areas where more data can help owners make essential business decisions. These web scraping tools make it easy and convenient to gather the data needed.

While pre-built tools are available, it is also possible to build your web scraper if you have some coding abilities. To make the process of building your scraper even easier, there are open-source code files available to get you started. Building your own web scraper means you can customize it specifically to your needs, which means you have more options available. However, your scraper also requires a substantial time investment, not because the coding is complex, but because websites and algorithms change frequently, and web scrapers and data parsers must be updated frequently to avoid things like parsing errors, to keep it working effectively.

What role does data parsing play?

Data parsing is a critical process in web scrapers, without which none of the harvested data would be usable. Data parsing is taking data in one format and converting it into another. This process is used not only in web scraping, but also in many other online and web-based processes. When it comes to web scraping, data parsing is responsible for taking the collected data in HTML code snippets and changing the format to text that is readable. Without this process, we would not be able to understand or evaluate the data that’s been collected.

One major challenge of data parsing is the ever-changing online landscape. Programming language changes and adapts, new languages are added frequently and website algorithms change. With all these changes happening, if your data parser doesn’t update frequently, you’ll end up with parsing errors, which will affect the accuracy and relevance of your data. Parsing errors occur when there is an error in the program’s syntax (or code) or if the program becomes outdated.

This is why it may be beneficial to use an already-built web scraper with a built-in data parser. These services may not be as customizable as building your own, but they do include support and updates, which is one less thing to worry about.

What are the benefits of web scraping?

There are many benefits of web scraping for your business. From marketing to financials, many different departments can gain the advantage from more information to make decisions. Starting right from the beginning, you can use web scraping to identify business opportunities and market trends. Then, you can also use web scraping to help you gather the necessary information for a business plan, such as competitor analysis, financial information, pricing intelligence, and more.

If your business is already established, you can use web scraping to monitor trends and identify opportunities for marketing. You can also use web scraping to identify and find new leads, which can mean an increase in revenue. You can also use web scraping to monitor brand sentiment and discover negative reviews of experiences and address them quickly before they can affect your reputation.

Tools needed to get started with web scraping

To start web scraping, you will need a few tools. The first essential tool you’ll need is a web scraper. You can choose to build your own or subscribe to an already-built tool that includes support and updates. A few examples of such tools include ScrapeBox, Octoparse, and ParseHub. Most already-built tools include a built-in data parser that is also covered by the support and updates of your chosen provider. This means the tools shouldn’t return too many parsing errors.

Finally, you’ll also need a proxy. A proxy will protect your identity while scraping as it hides your IP address and other details. Using a proxy with your web scraping tools will also keep you from getting banned from the websites, which means you can collect more data effectively scaling your web scraping efforts.

Final thoughts

Web scraping can be a very valuable tool for business owners who want to continue growing their businesses online. Not only can the information help businesses identify opportunities, but it can also help businesses to keep a good reputation and positive sentiment among consumers. Armed with the right tools, i.e., web scraper, data parser, and proxies, you can quickly start gathering important data to improve different aspects of your business.

Story by Tony Richard