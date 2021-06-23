Public hearings for Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals set for July 1

The Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct public hearings at 1:30 pm, Thursday, July 1, in the Board Meeting Room, Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona.

The board will consider the following requests:

A request by Joyce B. Wheeler, for a Special Use Permit to lease storage space within an existing structure on property she owns located at 1642 Mt. Torrey Road, Lyndhurst in the South River District.

A request by Carol Maddox, for a Special Use Permit to have a day care center on property owned by The Stuart Hall School and Foundation located at 74 Quicks Mill Road, Verona in the Beverley Manor District.

A request by Keith Clark, agent for DWS Properties, for a Special Use Permit for an expansion of a non-conforming use to add additional apartment units within the existing structure on property owned by Teron W. Dewert located at 26 and 28 Mount Sidney School Lane, Mount Sidney in the North River District.

A request by Pat Hastings, agent for Waynesboro Bridge Solar, LLC, for a Special Use Permit to use a forty (40) acre portion of the parcel as a small solar energy system on property owned by HW Farms, LLC located at 532 Old White Bridge Road, Waynesboro in the Wayne District.

A request by Irvin Marshall, agent for Augusta Agricultural and Industrial Exposition, Inc., for a Special Use Permit to provide overnight accommodations for up to twenty (20) recreational vehicles during events on property they own located at 277 Expo Road, Fishersville in the Beverley Manor District.

Data and information regarding the above matters are available for inspection and review in the Community Development Department in the Augusta County Government Center, Verona, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Contact Community Development at 540-245-5700 or email comdev@co.augusta.va.us with questions.

View the meeting agenda, submit e-comments, and sign-up to speak on the Meetings and Agenda page.