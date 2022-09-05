Podcast: Erik Jones throws a monkey wrench into the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race

nascarRod Mullins joins the show to help us break down the win by Erik Jones in Darlington on Sunday night, and its impact on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race.

