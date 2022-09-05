Podcast: Erik Jones throws a monkey wrench into the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race
Rod Mullins joins the show to help us break down the win by Erik Jones in Darlington on Sunday night, and its impact on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race.
Rod Mullins joins the show to help us break down the win by Erik Jones in Darlington on Sunday night, and its impact on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race.
Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora and YouTube.
Augusta Free Press launched in 2002. The site serves as a portal into life in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia – in a region encompassing Augusta County, Albemarle County, Nelson County and Rockingham County and the cities of Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro, at the entrance to the Blue Ridge Parkway, Skyline Drive, Shenandoah National Park and the Appalachian Trail.
Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy | About Us | Contact Us