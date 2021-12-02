Petersburg Symphony Orchestra to host holiday musical favorites

Longstanding Petersburg Symphony Orchestra co-assistant conductor and public-school educator Emmanuel Barks will be one of two conductors for a Dec. 5 concert at the Petersburg Public Library.

He will be joined by Virginia State University instrumental music professor and violinist Naima Burrs.

“The Petersburg Symphony continues to survive even in these transitional times. It is the music and the community that keeps us going” says Petersburg Symphony Orchestra Board President Dr. Kenneth Lewis.

Musical highlights will include “A Christmas Festival” (by Leroy Anderson), “A Fantasia on a Personent Hodie” by composer Lau ra J.H. Ball, ” The Messiah Overture” (by G. F. Handel), “Ave Maria” (by Schubert), ” The Sleigh Ride” (by Mozart) and more.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased through Event Brite.

